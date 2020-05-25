Supervised visitation center coming to Meigs

POMEROY — Meigs County will soon have a supervised visitation and custody exchange center after a contract approved by the Meigs County Commissioners on Thursday.

Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services Director Chris Shank presented the commissioners with a resolution and contract to be entered into between the agency and Sojourners Care Network.

Shank explained that the center will allow for court ordered supervised visits to take place, as well as providing a safe place for custody exchange between parents with a third party present at a neutral location.

Sojourners will be looking for a building, likely Pomeroy, where the center can be set up, explained Shank. He said the goal is to have in person visitation at the center in possibly August or September, but that in the meantime virtual visits may be set up due to COVID-19.

The contract with Sojourners follows a “request for proposals” which was put out by the Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services earlier this year to set up the center.

The contract, as approved, runs through June 30, 2021.

A second resolution presented by Shank, and approved by the commissioners, dealt with the hiring of a part-time student monitor at Southern Local Schools.

Shank explained that the agency received funding through an opioid grant to work with the local schools in hiring a student monitor which will help to monitor attendance. The contract with Southern is the first approved under the grant. Shank said they will be working with the other school districts over the summer to implement the program there as well.

In other business, the commissioners addressed the 2020 Community Development Block Grant projects which are to be awarded.

Every two years the commissioners receive funding for the grants, with a total of $120,000 to be awarded on local projects this year.

The commissioners announced plans to award the 2020 grant funds to the Rutland Volunteer Fire Department and the Village of Middleport. A final public hearing on the awards will be held during the June 4, Meigs County Commissioner meeting.

The commissioners announced that applications for the vacant clerk position were ending that afternoon, with the commissioners to review the applications and conduct any additional interviews before making a decision.

The commissioners approved reappointments to the county Transportation Improvement District. Those reappointed were Commissioner Tim Ihle, Engineer Eugene Triplett, Economic Development Director Perry Varnadoe, Trustees Association President Bill Spaun and community representative Don Tillis.

More on Thursday’s meeting will appear in an upcoming edition of The Daily Sentinel.

