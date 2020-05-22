Healthcare worker tests positive for COVID-19

POMEROY —The Meigs County Health Department is reporting a confirmed case of COVID-19 in a healthcare worker in the county.

“The Meigs County Health Department (MCHD) is reporting an additional confirmed case of COVID-19 in our county. The patient is a healthcare worker who had direct contact with the confirmed case at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center. This case was discovered through COVID-19 testing being performed on Overbrook patients and staff in response to the initial confirmed case,” stated Meigs County Health Department Public Information Officer Brody Davis in a news release on Friday evening.

“At this time, we continue to ask residents to refrain from calling the Health Department or Overbrook Rehabilitation Center for questions regarding these cases while we complete our disease investigation and notify relevant individuals. Individuals identified as contacts of the cases will be advised to self-quarantine for 14 days. We urge residents to continue to practice good social distancing as the state continues to reopen. Remember the changes we make today can continue to save lives, thank you for your continued cooperation,” added Davis.

The Friday evening confirmation was the third case in Meigs County confirmed in two days.

On Thursday, the health department announced two confirmed cases, one a female age 10-19 and the other a female in her 70s who was recently transferred to Overbrook from a Columbus area hospital. Both had a symptom onset date of May 20.

At the time of the announcement, Davis stated that Overbrook had been placing all new and returning patients in quarantine for 14 days, in accordance with federal standards, when coming from home or another facility. This patient had been in quarantine at the facility and has had no contact with other patients.

The health department has been working with Overbrook and the Ohio Department of Health to perform testing at the facility.

The new case bring Meigs County to a total of five confirmed cases and one probable case.

None of the six Meigs County cases have been hospitalized at anytime during their illness.

The three cases announced prior to Thursday were men in their 40s or 50s and have all now recovered.

The definition of recovered being used by the Meigs County Health Department is “showing no signs or symptoms of COVID-19 and completing the entire quarantine period.”

Meigs County’s first confirmed case was reported on April 7, followed by the probable case (a person who had been in direct contact with the first case) reported on April 15. The third case (second confirmed case) was confirmed on May 3.

According to information provided by the health department, a confirmed case is defined as an individual with a positive laboratory result for COVID-19.

A probable case is defined as an individual who has not been tested for COVID-19, but is likely to have the illness based on close contact with a confirmed or probable case, symptoms, and/or exposure to an area with ongoing community spread. A probable case must also have no alternative diagnosis, such as influenza or strep throat.

For Ohio data and other information visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov

Meigs case total now at six

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

