Mahr, McConnell top MHS Class of 2020

ROCKSPRINGS — Valedictorian Austin Mahr and Salutatorian Jacob McConnell will deliver addresses to the Meigs High School Class of 2020 during the virtual graduation to be broadcast on Friday evening.

Mahr, of Rutland, is the son of Ryan and Carol Mahr.

Mahr has served as the Class President for three years, has been a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, golf team, prom committee and has worked with Blessings in a Backpack.

Reflecting on his time at Meigs, Mahr said his favorite memories would be the bonds that he has made with friends while in school, noting that this has been the last year they will really spend together before going their separate ways for college.

“I set a goal freshman year that I wanted to be the best I can be and I am grateful. … I have made my parents proud and my self proud with hard work and perseverance,” said Mahr of his goal to be at the top of his class and be the best he could be. Two of Mahr’s older brothers were salutatorians at Meigs High School.

“Choose joy. In the face of a challenge; In a void of unknowing; Choose joy and meaning,” said Mahr of the advice he would give to younger students.

Mahr plans to attend Ohio University in the fall to major in biological sciences and is part of the early assurance program for entrance into medical school at the university in the fall of 2024. He hopes to pursue a career in either anesthesiology or dermatology.

Mahr is the Class of 2020 Meigs County recipient of the Franklin B. Walter Award. He has also received the Bachtel Scholarship and the Ohio Premier Scholarship for four years full tuition at Ohio University.

McConnell, who resides in Bedford Twp., is the son of Linda and Paul McConnell. He grew up in Alaska, moving to Meigs County two years ago. Of moving to the area, McConnell said his parents grew up in Southeast Ohio and when retiring wanted to move back.

During his time at Meigs High School, McConnell has been involved in marching band, archery, track and quiz bowl. Has has been in National Honor Society and was Class Vice President.

McConnell said he really enjoyed his time at Meigs, and that there were a lot of similarities to his previous school making for a quick adjustment.

Before moving the Meigs, McConnell said that being at the top of his class was not necessarily his goal, although his parents pushed him to do and be his best. Once coming to Meigs and talking with guidance counselors, he realized being near the top was a possibility.

“Work hard and don’t stop trying. … Everyone has potential to do whatever they want to do,” said McConnell of the advice he would offer to younger students.

McConnell plans to attend Ohio University in the fall to study engineering.

Meigs High School’s graduation ceremony will be broadcast on the Meigs Local School District Facebook page at 8 p.m. on Friday evening.

Meigs High School Class of 2020 graduates include:

Brian Ray Ackley Jr., Landon Kristopher Acree, Adam Cole Arnott, Kyle Ashburn, Weston Christopher Baer, Halley Kay Barnette, Taylor Christine Bass, Dakota Lee Bender, Bethany Rachelle Bickford, Adam Lee Billingsley, Ashley Lynn Billingsley, Karington Kay Brinker, Katilyn Kay Brinker, Corbyn Depaul Broderick, Lauren Nicole Buckley, Cameron Leevi Burnem, Cody Byron Burns, Charles Scott Burton Jr., Roseanna Lesley Butcher, Kassandra Luann Coleman, Tyler Alan Collins, Warren Mark Hannah Combs, Bradley Lowens Corriveau, Rebecca Lynn Council, Cory Lee Cox,

Zachary Earl Dailey, Landon Andrew Davis, Melody Sue Dixon, Shayne Anthony Worren Dixon, Alex Leland Douglas, Matthew Walter Keith Dowell, Brayden Riley Ervin, Matthew Douglas Fisher, Jeffrey Loran Fitzwater Jr., Christopher Scott Gilkey II, Matthew Earl Gilkey, Brittany Danielle Gilmore, Sky Marie Green, James Edison Grueser, Drake Jarrett Hall, John Robert Hamilton Jr., Valerie Marie Hamm, Daniel Walker Harris, Maci Nichole Hood, Aleya Nicole Huffman, Damion Scott Hysell,

Deven Lee James, Autumn Alexa Jones, Dawson Matthew Justice, Augustus Wyatt Kennedy, Michael Allen Kesterson, Christian Andrew Klein, Bryson Lee Lane, Saelym Isalena Klaire Larsen, Justin Ray Laudermilt, Teddy Lee Laudermilt, Trinity Nichole Laudermilt, Dalton Timothy Lawrence, Hunter Bryce Lawrence, Morgan Dawn Lee, Elijah James Tyler Leigh, Austin Wesley Mahr, Madison Paige Mankin, Brenna Elise McClintock, Dawson Wesley McClure, Jacob Thomas McConnell, Jason Magnus McDaniel, Kristi Nicole McKnight, Stuart James McMunn, Robert Patrick Musser, Emily Jo Myers,

Nickmkey Marie June Nye, Andrew Michael Kenneth Ogle, Gracie Lynn Parker, Alyssa Anne Parsons, Alexandria Nichole Pierce, Joseph Michael Pullins, Kalyn Lashae Qualls, Sophie Olivia Quillen, Mikayla Jo Radcliffe, Josephine Lee Ryder, Kira Breanna-Nicole Schuler, Zachary James Shiflet, Amy Michelle Simpson, Haley-Beth Noel Smith, Tucker Ryan Smith, Chonslyn Raye Spaun, David Anthony Staats, Easter Ruth Swain,Bailey June Swatzel, Tierra Duane Tillis, Matthew Edward Timmons, Steven Vance II,

Christopher Scott Ward, Ethan Tyler Watson, Zachary Lee Williams, Tamara Astar Willis, Danielle Nicole Wilson, Jacob Briar Wolfe, Michael Todd Wolfe, Rochell Renee Wolfe, Tyler Lee Wolfe, Caleb Riley Workman, Olivia Paige Wyatt, James Young, Breanna Taylor Barton Zirkle.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Salutatorian Jacob McConnell and Valedictorian Austin Mahr https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/05/web1_5.21-Meigs-Val-Sal.jpg Salutatorian Jacob McConnell and Valedictorian Austin Mahr Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.