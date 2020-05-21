Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Meigs; area stats updated

POMEROY — The Meigs County Health Department is reporting two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The first new case is a female in the 10 to 19 year-old age range, who is quarantined at a Columbus area facility. According to data from the Ohio Department of Health, the girl had a symptom onset date of May 20 and has not been hospitalized.

The second case is a female in the 70 to 79 year-old range, who was recently admitted to Overbrook Rehabilitation Center from a Columbus area Hospital. (Editor’s note: This case does not appear on the Thursday update from ODH).

Overbrook has been placing all new and returning patients in quarantine for 14 days, in accordance with federal standards, when coming from home or another facility. This patient has been in quarantine at the facility and has had no contact with other patients.

“We are working closely with Overbrook and the Ohio Department of Health to perform testing at the facility. Overbrook is currently working to contact all patients and patient families about the case as directed by state orders,” stated MCHD Public Information Officer Brody Davis.

The new cases bring Meigs County to a total of four confirmed cases and one probable case. The three previously announced cases were men in their 40s or 50s and have all now recovered. None of the three were hospitalized at anytime during their illness.

The definition of recovered being used by the Meigs County Health Department is “showing no signs or symptoms of COVID-19 and completing the entire quarantine period.”

Meigs County’s first confirmed case was reported on April 7, followed by the probable case (a person who had been in direct contact with the first case) reported on April 15. The third case (second confirmed case) was confirmed on May 3.

According to information provided by the health department, a confirmed case is defined as an individual with a positive laboratory result for COVID-19.

A probable case is defined as an individual who has not been tested for COVID-19, but is likely to have the illness based on close contact with a confirmed or probable case, symptoms, and/or exposure to an area with ongoing community spread. A probable case must also have no alternative diagnosis, such as influenza or strep throat.

“At this time, we please ask residents to refrain from calling the Health Department or Overbrook for questions regarding these cases while we complete our disease investigation and notify relevant individuals. Individuals identified as contacts of the cases will be advised to self-quarantine for 14 days. We urge residents to continue to practice good social distancing as the state continues to reopen. Remember the changes we make today can continue to save lives, thank you for your continued cooperation,” concluded Davis.

Earlier this week, Mason County had its 15th confirmed positive COVID-19 case. As of Thursday evening that number had remained unchanged. As previously reported, according to the Mason County Health Department, of these 15 cases, 13 are considered recovered.

As of Monday, Gallia County reported two probable cases of COVID-19 in county residents and five confirmed. Of those, one has died, one is currently hospitalized and five have recovered. The health department reports there have been 313 tests given for COVID-19. Of antibody tests given, the department reports there have been two positive and 79 negative.

Locally, in regards to COVID-19 testing, Pleasant Valley Hospital reported as of Thursday afternoon, it had administered eight positive tests, with 71 tests pending, 562 negative tests and 641 total tests given. There are currently no positive COVID-19 patients being treated in the facility. PVH’s hotline has received a total of 265 calls, 15 in the last seven days. There have been 15 drive thru screenings in the last seven days and a total of 159 drive thru screenings.

Also on Thursday, Holzer Health System was reporting 1,192 total tests given, 22 positive test results, 1,150 negative test results and 19 total patient tested at a Holzer facility with results pending.

For Ohio data and other information visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov

For West Virginia data, visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Beth Sergent and Dean Wright contributed to this report in regards to information pertaining to Mason and Gallia counties.

