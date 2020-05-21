PVH announces intent to sell nursing and rehabilitation center

POINT PLEASANT — American Medical Facilities Management, LLC (AMFM), and Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) today announce they are beginning exclusive discussions toward a purchase agreement of Pleasant Valley Hospital’s nursing and rehabilitation center.

According to a joint press release on the matter, leadership from both AMFM and PVH are working together to develop the agreement over the next 90 days. Pleasant Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (PVNRC) is a 100-bed skilled nursing center with more than 100 employees.

According to the press release, AMFM centers are recognized throughout West Virginia and at the national level for quality long-term care services and a great place to work.

The press release continued:

“Centers have earned the American Health Care Association’s National Quality Awards and employees have been recognized statewide for individual excellence awards by the West Virginia Health Care Association. Ranking 7th on the list of Fortune’s top 50 health care providers in the aging sector, AMFM is on an elite list of long-term care providers in ‘Best Workplaces for Aging Services’ list. Earning a reputation for innovation, commitment to advancing nursing and rehabilitation excellence, as well as long-term care talent throughout their West Virginia centers.”

“We are very excited about becoming a part of the Point Pleasant community and welcoming the patients, employees and families to the AMFM Family,” shared John Elliot, owner of AMFM. “This acquisition will enhance the outstanding services currently provided at the nursing and rehabilitation center. In the coming weeks and months, we will work closely with the members of leadership to ensure a smooth transition.”

With this purchase, AMFM will provide long-term care services for nearly 1,500 patients and employ more than 2,000 professionals throughout West Virginia.

The release continued: “Pleasant Valley Hospital has a proud 60-plus year history serving the residents of greater-Mason County and was recently honored as the only hospital in the state of West Virginia and in the Ohio Valley Region to receive an ‘A’ Hospital Patient Safety Grade by The Leapfrog Group for prioritizing quality care and patient safety throughout its operations. Pleasant Valley Hospital has been approached by several organizations to purchase the nursing home business in recent years.”

“These are exciting and challenging times for all healthcare organizations. This was not an easy decision for us as Pleasant Valley’s Nursing & Rehabilitation Center has been a part of our organization for many years, but our Board of Trustees and leadership team felt this was a tremendous opportunity for both the hospital and the nursing center to meet the challenges that lie ahead. Much thought, prayer, and discussion went into selecting a buyer for the nursing home that we believe would best help us meet the challenges at hand and best serve Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation residents, staff, and our community. We believe that American Medical Facilities Management’s vision for the future of skilled nursing services best aligns with our vision of positioning the nursing and rehabilitation center for long-term success. AMFM will be investing $2 million or more in upgrading the facility and making aesthetic improvements. In addition, their track record of quality care and strong employee engagement will make them a solid, long-term community partner,” said Jeff Noblin, FACHE and CEO of Pleasant Valley Hospital.

Amber Findley has been the administrator at PVNRC for 18 years and is excited to become a part of the AMFM Family of nursing centers. “I have developed relationships with many AMFM colleagues over the years through the West Virginia Health Care Association. Their nursing centers have a great reputation for quality care and as an employer throughout West Virginia. It is a bittersweet time for me since I am a big part of PVH’s history and appreciate their commitment to our patients and employees. By becoming a part of the AMFM Family, we will receive countless opportunities to grow in long-term care. This is great news for employees, patients and our community,” Findley said.

The development of an agreement to sell between PVH and AMFM will provide opportunities for new and enhanced skilled nursing, rehabilitation and long-term care services, based on the needs of PVNRC patients and the community.

Information submitted by Pleasant Valley Hospital.

Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/05/web1_5.21-PVNRC-AMFM.jpg Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center PVH | Courtesy