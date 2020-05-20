Revised boil advisory

CHESTER TWP. — Tuppers Plains-Chester Water District has announced a change for the boil advisory originally scheduled for May 21 in Chester Township.

The scheduled outage for May 21 has been cancelled due to weather. The customers affected received a letter in the mail regarding the scheduled work followed by a boil advisory. A new letter will be issued to the customers affected with the new scheduled date.

The following is the revised date for those customers. Water service will be interrupted between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday, May 28. Everyone who received a letter will be required to boil their water from 9 a.m. Thursday, May 28 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 30.

This area includes the beginning of the intersection of SR 7 and SR 248 headed east on SR 248 to the address 46744 SR 248. The intersection of SR 248 and Scout Camp Road to the address of 46399 Scout Camp Road. Includes all of Allen Street and Old Mill Street. The intersection of SR 248 and Sumner Road headed north to the address of 37460 Sumner Road. The intersection of SR 248 and New Hope Road to the address of 36494 New Hope Road. The intersection of SR 7 and Texas Road to the address of 37380 Texas Road. Also includes all of Pooler Road.

This will affect 84 customers.

The reason for this boil advisory is to do a tie in to our Phase 10 project. When a boil advisory is in effect, we ask all who are impacted to boil their cooking and drinking water for five minutes before being consumed.