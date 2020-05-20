Meigs Board approves contracts, resolutions

ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs Local Board of Education approved several agenda items during the recent meeting, including administrator contracts and resolutions related to COVID-19.

Meigs Middle School Principal Vickie Jones was rehired on a five-year contract. Meigs High School Assistant Principal Michael Chancey was rehired on a three-year contract. District Director of Operations Bill Ellis was rehired on a three-year contract. EMIS Coordinator Billi Arnott was rehired on a fire-year contract. Aaron Oliphant was rehired on a five-year contract as the Wellness and Facilities Manager. Julie Randolph was rehired on a three-year contract.

A resolution was approved regarding supplemental contracts which had been impacted by COVID-19 closures and cancellations. The resolution authorized full payment of the supplemental contracts which were unable to be completed due to the pandemic.

A second resolution addressed the grading scale for students during the final nine weeks/trimester of the school year which was completed while school facilities were closed by order of the Governor and Ohio Department of Health.

In accordance with House Bill 197, the board authorized Supt. Scot Gheen to replace the existing grading system with a pass/fail system for grading in each course or grade level for the final grading period of the 2019-20 school year as appropriate.

In other business, the board approved a list of graduates for the Class of 2020, pending the completion of all local and state requirements.

The board approved the acceptance of a grant from the Meigs County Community Fund which was awarded to Meigs Primary School and Darla Kennedy for a trauma informed playground.

The board approved payment of bills, the financial report and revised permanent appropriations.

The next Board of Education meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27.