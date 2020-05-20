MHS grads receive scholarships

ROCKSPRINGS — Graduates of the Meigs High School Class of 2020 have been awarded more that $569,000 in scholarships as they continue their education.

A slide show posted to the Meigs High School Guidance Office Facebook page on Wednesday morning featured the Class of 2020, along with a listing of the awards, honors and scholarships received by the graduates.

The Top 10 for the Meigs High School Class of 2020 are Valedictorian Austin Mahr, Salutatorian Jacob McConnell, Robert Musser, Augustus Kennedy, Easter Swain, Adam Cole Arnott, Cameron Burnem, Cory Cox, Dawson McClure and Breanna Zirkle.

Graduates receiving an Honors Diploma are Karington Brinker, Augustus Kennedy, Austin Mahr, Jacob McConnell and Bobby Musser.

National Honor Society members from the Class of 2020 are Cole Arnott, Weston Baer, Bethany Bickford, Karington Brinker, Kaitlyn Brinker, Cameron Burnem, Kassandra Coleman, Rebecca Council, Cory Cox, Brittany Gilmore, Valerie Hamm, Aleya Huffman, Autumn Jones, Gus Kennedy, Austin Mahr, Madison Mankin, Brenna McClintock, Jacob McConnell, Kristi McKnight, Bobby Musser, Emily Myers, Tucker Smith, Easter Swain, Bailey Swatzel, Danielle Wilson and Breanna Zirkle.

Spanish National Honor Society members are Sky Green, Karington Brinker and Haley Smith.

Graduate Augustus Kennedy has been appointed to the United States Naval Academy where he will major in Robotics and Control Engineering.

Graduates enlisting in the military include: Kyle Ashburn, Marines; Adam Billingsley, U.S. Army; Katilyn Brinker, Ohio National Guard; Zach Dailey, Ohio National Guard; Landon Davis, U.S. Army; Sky Green, U.S. Marine Corps; Christian Klein, Ohio National Guard; Michael Wolfe, U.S. Marine Corps; Tyler Wolfe, U.S. Marine Corps.

Scholarships announced by Meigs High School during their virtual Senior Awards and Signing Day included:

Cole Arnott — Kyger Creek Science Award, $350; Ohio Promise Award, $4,000 ($1,000 per year, four years); Ohio Success Scholarship, $20,000 ($5,000 per year, four years); Ohio Distinction Scholarship, $4,000 ($1,000 per year, four years); Riverbend Heritage Scholarship, $8,000 ($2,000 per year, four years).

Weston Baer — Susan G. Park Scholarship (Middleport Alumni), $800.

Karington Brinker — Bachtel Academic Scholarship, $7,500 ($2,500 per year, three years); Presidential Scholarship (Capital University), $72,000 ($18,000 per year, four years).

Corbyn Broderick — Ohio Promise Award, $4,000 ($1,000 per year, four years); Ohio Gateway Scholarship, $8,000 ($2,000 per year); Ohio Together Scholarship, $4,000 ($1,000 per year, four years).

Ty Collins — Jake Bapst Full Tuition Scholarship (Rio Grande); Holzer Science Award, $300; MHS Student Council Scholarship, $300.

Cory Cox — Bachtel Athletic Scholarship, $7,500 ($2,500 per year, three years); A.B. Miller Scholarship (Waynesburg University), $64,000 ($16,000 per year, four years); Leadership Scholarship (Waynesburg University), $8,000 ($2,000 per year, four years); State Scholarship (Waynesburg University), $12,000 ($3,000 per year, four years); Yellow Jacket Scholarship (Waynesburg University), $4,000 ($1,000 per year, four years).

Matt Gilkey — UNOH Baseball Scholarship, $24,000 ($6,000 per year, four years).

Drake Hall — MHS Athletic Booster Scholarship, $500; Middleport Youth League David Boyd Scholarship, $500.

Valerie Hamm — Meigs County Junior Fair Scholarship, $500; MLAA Scholarship, $500.

Maci Hood — Middleport Alumni Scholarship, $1,000.

Autumn Jones — Josh Napper Memorial Scholarship, $500.

Austin Mahr — WSAZ Best of the Class; DAR Good Citizen Award; Ohio University Honors Tutotiral College; Franklin B. Walter Award; Josh Napper Memorial Scholarship, $500; Bachtel Academic Scholarship, $7,500 ($2,500 per year, three years); Buckeye Rural Electric Scholarship, $800; Ohio Premier Scholarship (Ohio University), $52,492; H. William Taylor River Bend Heritage and Sciences Scholarship (Ohio University), $2,000; Ohio University Alumni Association Legacy Scholarship, $2,130; Dennis Boggs Adam Grimm Memorial Scholarship, $500.

Dawson McClure — MLTA Scholarship, $300; Brownell Avenue Scholarship (Middleport Alumni), $800.

Jacob McConnell — Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show Scholarship, $1,500; MLAA Scholarship, $500.

Annie McGrath — WSCC Presidential Scholarship, $8,000 ($2,000 per year, four years).

Kristi McKnight — Red Cross Scholarship, $1,000; Josh Napper Memorial Scholarship, $500.

Bobby Musser — Delam Roush Scholarship (full tuition year one, full cost of attendance years two-four), $97,510; OSU Provost Scholarship, $8,000; MLAA Scholarship, $500.

Haley Smith — James D Euler Scholarship (Rio Grande), $500.

Tucker Smith — Gannon University Merit Scholarship.

Easter Swain — NASP/IBO 3D Eastern National Scholarship, $500.

Breanna Zirkle — Marietta Compass Scholarship, $80,000 ($20,000 per year, four years); Marietta Long Blue Line Scholarship, $4,000 ($1,000 per year, four years); Marietta College Grant Scholarship, $22,800 ($5,700 per year, four years); Bachtel Athletic Scholarship, $7,500 ($2,500 per year, three years); Pomeroy FOE Scholarship, $750; MHS Athletic Booster Scholarship, $500; Peoples Bank Robert E. Evans Scholarship, $1,500; MLTA Scholarship, $300; Dennis Boggs Adam Grimm Memorial Scholarship, $500.

Mahr, Brinker, Cox, Zirkle receive Bachtel Scholarships

