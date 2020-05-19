PVH nationally recognized with ‘A’ rating

POINT PLEASANT — According to a recent press release from Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH), the facility was “honored with an ‘A’ Hospital Patient Safety Grade by The Leapfrog Group, the nation’s leading nonprofit watchdog on hospital quality and safety, in its Spring 2020 report card.”

This achievement marks the fourth time within a four-year period that PVH has earned the top “A” rating.

The press release further stated:

“Pleasant Valley Hospital is the only hospital in the state of West Virginia and the only hospital in the Ohio Valley Region to receive an ‘A’ rating. The Safety Grade assigns an A, B, C, D or F grade to hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, infections, and other harms among patients in their care.”

“It is truly an honor to be the only hospital in the Ohio Valley Region to have earned an ‘A’ rating for patient safety. This represents awesome recognition of all of the hard work our caregivers have put into creating a place where patients receive top-quality care in a clean and safe environment. At Pleasant Valley Hospital, we have a relentless focus on creating a culture that is highly-reliable. The Leapfrog Hospital Patient Safety Grade is one litmus test of many that gives us an indication as to where we are on our journey to high-reliability. PVH incorporates and hardwires many patient safety practices across the organization on a daily basis, including multi-disciplinary team collaboration; patient harm identification and prevention; as well as use of best practice clinical techniques (or “bundles”). We care about the people in this community and dedicate ourselves to delivering the very best possible care for the residents of Mason County and surrounding areas,” stated Jeff Noblin, FACHE and CEO.

“As the Nation copes with a challenging pandemic, our gratitude extends to hospital leadership and health care workers everywhere for their tremendous dedication,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We hope this ‘A’ helps to thank the people who work and volunteer for Pleasant Valley Hospital. They are role models in putting patients first, and their service has been extraordinary in our country’s time of need.”

Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute care hospitals. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public, according to the press release.

PVH was awarded an “A” grade on April 30, when Leapfrog updated grades for Spring 2020. To view PVH’s Spring 2020 full score, visit pvalley.org/leapfrog-safety-grade.

Information submitted by PVH.

