Eastern graduates receive scholarships, awards

REEDSVILLE — Graduates of the Eastern High School Class of 2020 received numerous awards and scholarships in advance of graduation.

The Class of 2020 Valedictorian is Faith Bauerbach.

The Class of 2020 Salutatorian is Michael Letson Jr.

In addition to Bauerbach and Letson, the Top Ten Honorarians (alphabetically) are Garrett Barringer, Haylie Blankenship, Teddi Casto, Aubree Lyons, Derrick Metheney, Madelyn Nutter, Ronna Robinson, and Kristyn Stewart.

National Honor Society members for the Class of 2020 include, Garrett Barringer, Faith Bauerbach, Gabrielle Beeler, Haylie Blankenship, Teddi Casto, Mason Dishong, Lexa Hayes, Michael Letson, Aubree Lyons, Derrick Metheney, Kaylee Savoy, and Emily Van Meter.

Ivan B. Walker Athlete of the Year Award recipients are Jaymie Basham and Mason Dishong.

The Eastern Heisman Award winners are Mason Dishong and Haley Burton.

NFHS Award of Excellence recipients are Garrett Barringer and Teddi Casto.

OHSAA Scholar-Athlete Award recipients are Faith Bauerbach and Michael Letson.

US Army Reserve National Scholar-Athlete Award recipients are Teddi Casto and Michael Letson.

Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award recipients are Lexa Hayes and Derrick Metheney.

Eastern High School Class of 2020 graduates receiving scholarships and awards are listed below, in alphabetical order:

Brandon Baer received a scholarship from Marietta College in the amount of $20,000 that is renewable for four years.

Berry Bailey received the “Erudio de Español” award for completing four years of Spanish.

Garrett Barringer received the Kevin Fick Scholarship for $1,000; the Lewis Parker Scholarship for $1,100; and Eastern Athletic Boosters Scholarship for $1,000.

Jaymie Basham received the Emeri Connery Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $1,000; the Holzer Health System Science Award in the amount of $300; the American Red Cross Scholarship for $250; a red cord for blood donation; the Anatomy and Physiology Outstanding Student Award; and “Erudio de Español” award for completing four years of Spanish.

Faith Bauerbach received 4-H cords; Valedictorian Scholarship for $550, renewable for four years; Kyger Creek Science Scholarship for $400; Eastern Athletic Booster Scholarship for $1,000; WSAZ Best of the Class honoree.

Gabrielle Beeler received 4-H cords; Eastern Music Boosters Scholarship for $1,000; and the Music Boosters Award.

Haylie Blankenship received the Eichinger Family Scholarship for $5,000; the Eastern Archery Scholarship for $500; and an Archery Certificate of Dedication.

Jasmine Brewer received the Music Boosters Award.

Shannan Brewer received the Marshall Opportunity Grant for $2,000; and the Eastern Music Boosters Award.

Chloe Brooks received the Music Boosters Award.

Kevin Burke received the Music Boosters Award.

Haley Burton received an Honors Diploma from the Ohio Department of Education.

Brayden Bush received the Music Boosters Award.

Austin Carnahan received an Eastern Archery Plaque of Dedication.

Teddi Casto received the University of Rio Grande Meigs Branch Scholarship in the amount of $2,700; and the White Scholarship in the amount of $250, renewable for two years.

Matthew Clingenpeel received the West Virginia University Scholarship of Distinction in the amount of $5,000; and 4-H cords.

Ryan Dill received the red cords for blood donation.

Mason Dishong received the University of Rio Grande Athletic Scholarship in the amount of $6,000; the Delma Roush Scholarship in the amount of $2,000; and the red cords for blood donation.

Nicholas Durst received the Archery Scholarship in the amount of $500 and an Archery Plaque of Dedication.

Hannah Faulisi received the “Erudio de Español” award for completing four years of Spanish.

Samuel Fyffe received the Music Boosters Award and the Music Boosters Scholarship in the amount of $1,000.

Amy Griffin received the 4-H cords and the Music Boosters Award.

Rylee Haggy received the Music Boosters Award.

Lexa Hayes receive the Jake Bapst Red Storm Scholarship, two years tuition; the Eastern Music Boosters Scholarship for $1,000; and the Eastern Local Education Association Scholarship for $500.

Nathaniel Hensley received the Music Boosters Award.

Ethan Kline received the William and Wilma Williams Scholarship for $750 renewable for four years. He has received a partial academic scholarship to study mechanical engineering at Muskingum University.

Jason Lawson received the Music Boosters Award.

Alexander Legan received the Music Boosters Award.

Michael Letson received an Honors Diploma from the Ohio Department of Education; red cords for blood donation; the Salutatorian Scholarship for $450, renewable for four years; “Erudio de Español” award for completing four years of Spanish; the Land Grant Opportunity Scholarship, which covers the full cost of attendance at Ohio State University for four years; the Daughters of the American Revolution Scholarship; and is a member of the Humanitarian Engineering Scholars Program.

Nicholas Little received the red cords for blood donation.

Addie McDaniel received the Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show Scholarship for $1,000; the Justin Hill Memorial Scholarship for $500; the Eastern Music Boosters Scholarship for $1,000; and the Marshall University Presidential Scholarship for $4,000. She received an honors diploma.

Derrick Metheney received the Kevin Fick Memorial Scholarship for $1,000; the WSCC Kraton Scholarship for $1,000; and the Green Scholarship for $425, renewable for four years.

Chelsea Misner received the Music Boosters Award.

Camron Nelson received the Eastern Archery Certificate of Dedication for four years.

Madelyn Nutter received a New Foundation Scholarship from Kent State University-Tuscarawas; and the William and Wilma Williams Scholarship in the amount of $750, renewable for four years.

Bailey Putnam received the WSCC Kraton Scholarship for $1,000.

Megan Ross received the Bill Call Scholarship for $2,100; an Honors Diploma from the Ohio Department of Education; and 4-H cords.

Kaylee Savoy received the “Erudio de Español” award for completing four years of Spanish.

Alyssa Smith received the “Erudio de Español” award for completing four years of Spanish; and an award for Anatomy and Physiology.

Jeffrey Smith received the Music Boosters Award.

Kelsey Starcher received the Music Boosters Award.

Emily Van Meter received an Honors Diploma; the OHIO Premier Dependent Scholarship for $6,272; the Creed Janes Scholarship for $2,000; and the Dill Arnold Cutler Scholarship for $472.

Wyatt Watson received the Music Boosters Award and the Music Boosters Scholarship for $1,000.

Editor’s Note: The list of scholarships and awards have been updated to include additional information which was provided during the graduation ceremony broadcast. The list reflects all information provided to The Daily Sentinel through the ceremony broadcast and lists provided prior to the broadcast.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

