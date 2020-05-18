Spreading smiles during the pandemic

ROCKSPRINGS — Due to COVID-19 restrictions, families have been forced to keep their distance for the past several weeks.
At local nursing homes and rehabilitation centers, staff, residents and families have been getting creative to allow loved ones to see one another and to bring a smile to the face of residents.
On Wednesday, Arbors at Pomeroy hosted Family Day, bringing the residents outside (socially distanced) while family members drove through the parking lot. Some brought signs, while others paused to wave and talk with their loved ones.
Earlier in the month, Arbors hosted Disney Day, which was put on by Amedisys Hospice of Marietta.
Achele Earley of Amedisys Hospice explained that residents were able to enjoy a “virtual day at Disney” which included the opening ceremony, parade down Main Street, rides, fireworks and more.
Residents were also given mouse ears to wear for the event, and Arbors had Disney themed cookies for all to enjoy.
Earley dressed as Belle for the event, making visits to the windows of the residents. She explained that many of the residents showed off their mouse ears as she visited, while others were dressed in Disney clothes. One resident came to the window and danced with Earley through the window.
Earley said they are currently planning to take Disney day to other nursing homes and rehabilitation centers to brighten the day for residents.
© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.
Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.