Third Meigs County COVID case now listed as ‘recovered’

POMEROY — The Meigs County Health Department has reported all three of its previously announced COVID-19 cases are now “recovered.”

To date, Meigs County has had two confirmed COVID-19 cases and one probable case of COVID-19.

Meigs County’s first confirmed case was reported on April 7, followed by the probable case (a person who had been in direct contact with the first case) reported on April 15. The third case (second confirmed case) was confirmed on May 3. None of the three individuals, all men, were hospitalized during their illness.

The definition of recovered being used by the Meigs County Health Department is “showing no signs or symptoms of COVID-19 and completing the entire quarantine period.”

The first two had been listed as recovered prior to the announcement of the third case diagnosis.

With an onset date of around April 29 for the latest individual diagnosed, that person has now completed the quarantine period and is showing no symptoms.

According to information provided by the health department, a confirmed case is defined as an individual with a positive laboratory result for COVID-19.

A probable case is defined as an individual who has not been tested for COVID-19, but is likely to have the illness based on close contact with a confirmed or probable case, symptoms, and/or exposure to an area with ongoing community spread. A probable case must also have no alternative diagnosis, such as influenza or strep throat.

Both Meigs County lab confirmed cases have been what is labeled as “community spread,” meaning the person had no history of travel to areas where the virus is prevalent or known contact with an infected person.

Gallia County continues to have six cases of COVID-19, five confirmed and one probable. One case resulted in the death of a Gallia resident. One Gallia resident has also recovered from the virus. Two are currently hospitalized due to issues with the virus and two are isolated at home. Those statistics have remained unchanged since the April 12 report of the fifth confirmed case and one probable case.

In neighboring Mason County, West Virginia, there have been 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of the 14 cases, 12 are considered recovered. The fourteenth case was announced on Tuesday afternoon as a community acquired case.

For Ohio data and other information visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.