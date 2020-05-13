Fair royalty applications due May 29

POMEROY — Applications for the 2020 Meigs County Royalty are currently being accepted.

Meigs County youth who participate in 4-H, FFA, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts or Grange are eligible to apply to become fair royalty.

King and Queen candidates must be at least 16 years old, but not older than 19, as of Jan. 1, 2020. Complete details on requirements are included in the application form and the Royalty Code of Conduct.

One King and One Queen will be selected for this year’s fair, with a runner-up also selected for King and Queen.

Livestock Prince and Princess candidates must be between the ages of 9 and 15, as of Jan. 1, 2020. The candidate must exhibit a beef, dairy, goat, horse, poultry, rabbit, sheep or swine project at the 2020 Meigs County Fair.

One Prince and one Princess will be selected for this year’s fair.

Applications must be postmarked by May 29 to be considered. Applications are available on the OSU Extension Meigs County website, by visiting the Meigs County Fair Facebook page, or by contacting the extension office.

In addition to the application, the royalty code of conduct form must be completed and mailed with the application.

Completed applications must be mailed to Elizabeth Lawrence, P.O. Box 217, Racine Ohio 45771.

Interviews are scheduled for mid-July. Location to be announced.

