SHS Class of 2020 receive scholarships, awards

RACINE — Members of the Southern High School Class of 2020 have received numerous scholarships, honors and awards representing their work and activities during their time at Southern and helping them in their future endeavors.

Class of 2020 Valedictorian is Baylee Wolfe. The Class of 2020 Salutatorian is Raeven Reedy.

In addition to Wolfe and Reedy, the Top 10 of the Class of 2020 (in alphabetical order) are Kasandra Barton, Phoenix Cleland, Shelby Cleland, Parker Corbitt, Mickenzie Ferrell, Avery King, Addalynne Matson, Coltin Parker.

Graduates receiving Honors Diplomas are Kasandra Barton, Caitlin Carr, Phoenix Cleland, Shelby Cleland, Parker Corbitt, Avery King, Addalynne Matson, Raeven Reedy, Valerie Ritchhart, Sydney Roush, and Baylee Wolfe.

Receiving STEM Diplomas are Parker Corbitt and Mickenzie Ferrell.

Larry R. Morrison Athlete of the Year award winners are Trey McNickle and Baylee Wolfe.

OHSAA Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award recipients are Mickenzie Ferrell and Charles Stansberry.

OHSAA Scholar Athlete Award recipients are Coltin Parker and Baylee Wolfe.

NFHS Award of Excellence recipients are Gage Barrett and Phoenix Cleland.

Key recipients are as follows: Drama Key, Phoenix Cleland; Quiz Bowl Key, Parker Corbitt; Science Key, Parker Corbitt; Citizenship Key, Parker Corbitt and Addalynne Matson; Band Key, Parker Corbitt; Spanish Key, Mattea Deemer; English Key, Avery King; Work Study Key, Cody Randolph; Activities Key, Raeven Reedy; Ag Key, Austin Rose; Social Studies Key, Clayton Wamsley; Choir Key, Josiah Weaver; Math Key, Baylee Wolfe.

National Honor Society members from the Class of 2020 are Rhanda Cross, Alexis Ervin, Mickenzie Ferrell, Avery King, Addalynne Matson, Coltin Parker, Raeven Reedy, and Baylee Wolfe.

Additional scholarships and awards for the Class of 2020 are as follows (listed by graduate):

Sydney Cheyann Adams — Washington State Presidential Scholarship, $2,000; Chase Roush Memorial Scholarship, $1,000.

Gage McGraw Eugene Barrett — Chase Roush Memorial Scholarship, $100.

Kasandra Brooke Barton — Dave Diles Scholarship, $500; Chase Roush Memorial Scholarship, $500.

Gage Michael Carleton — Vinas Lee Educational Scholarship, $500; Chase Roush Memorial Scholarship, $500.

Caitlin Carr — Chase Roush Memorial Scholarship, $1,000.

Phoenix Kyra Cleland — RACO Scholarship, $1,000; Jim Adams Memorial Scholarship, $500; Shelly Thorla Scholarship, $500; Chase Roush Memorial Scholarship, $1,000.

Shelby Layne Cleland — Washington Scholar Award, $4,500; Chase Roush Memorial Scholarship, $500; RACO Scholarship, $1,000; Clarence and Ruth Bradford Memorial Scholarship, $600; Southern Tornado Nursing Scholarship, $750; Wayne Roush Memorial Scholarship, $500.

Parker Mark Corbitt — Kyger Creek Science Award, $400; OHIO Focus Award, $4,000; OHIO Promise Award, $4,000; Dill Arnold Cutler, $472; College Opportunity Grant, $8,000; OHIO Distinction Scholar, $4,000; OHIO Pathway Scholarship, $12,000; OHIO Success Scholarship, $22,000; Fine Arts Talent Award, $10,000.

Rhanda Michaela-Rae Cross — Chase Roush Memorial Scholarship, $500.

Haylee Nicole Currence — Chase Roush Memorial Scholarship, $500.

Mattea Ranee Deemer — Carl B. Weese Memorial Scholarship, $500; Dave Diles Scholarship, $500; Chase Roush Memorial Scholarship, $500.

Caitlynn Illene DeLaCruz — Chase Roush Memorial Scholarship, $500.

Mark Allen Eblin — Agribusiness Production System Concentrator, 3-plus Ag courses.

Nicole Marie Eblin — Chase Roush Memorial Scholarship, $100.

Alexis Rayann Ervin — Rio Grande Virginia Lloyd Kunkle Scholarship, $1,000; 4-H Committee Scholarship, $250; Jean Alkire Memorial Scholarship, $300; Kathryn Hart Scholarship, $500; Miss Suzanne Memorial Scholarship, $300; Racine-Southern Alumni Scholarship, $500; Chase Roush Memorial Scholarship, $1,000.

Preston Hunter Ervin — Chase Roush Memorial Scholarship, $1,000.

Mickenzie Rileigh Ferrell — Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show Scholarship, $1,000; Vinas Lee Educational Scholarship, $500; Helen Coast Hayes Memorial Scholarship, $500; STEM Racine Women in STEM Scholarship, $2,000 over four years; Chase Roush Memorial Scholarship, $500; Party in the Queen, $500; International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Scholarship, $1,000.

Taylor Reanne Hardwick — Chase Roush Memorial Scholarship, $500.

Landen Jacob Hill — Chase Roush Memorial Scholarship, $100.

Hannah LeAnn Holmes — Chase Roush Memorial Scholarship, $500.

Avery Madison King — Michael Perry Scholarship, $2,500; Jean Alkire Memorial Scholarship, $300; Maude Sellers Scholarship, $500; Chase Roush Memorial Scholarship, $500.

Dristan Thomas Lamm — Ohio River Producers Scholarship, $500; Racine Enginuity Scholarship, $500; Chase Roush Memorial Scholarship, $500.

Addalynne Grace Matson — American Red Cross Scholarship, $250; Rio Grande Hagen Scholarship, up to $50,000; Rio Grande Jake Bapst Scholarship, two years tuition; RACO Scholarship, $1,000; Carl B. Weese Memorial Scholarship, $500; Edith Jividen Scholarship, $500; John Gray Memorial Scholarship, $500; Chase Roush Memorial Scholarship, $500.

Vanessa Audrey Mattis — Chase Roush Memorial Scholarship, $100.

Trey Jordan McNickle — Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show Scholarship, $1,000; RACO Scholarship, $1,000; Todd Grindstaff Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; Kathryn Hart Scholarship, $500; George Sayre Scholarship, $500; John Gray Memorial Scholarship, $500; Chase Roush Memorial Scholarship, $500.

Savannah Reign Ayden Indigo Mills — Chase Roush Memorial Scholarship, $1,000.

Silas Jordan Nero — Frank and Delores Cleland Memorial Scholarship, $750; Chase Roush Memorial Scholarship, $500.

Coltin Paul Parker — Rachael Downie Scholarship, $300; RACO Scholarship, $1,000; Hilton Wolfe Jr. Scholarship, $500; Chase Roush Memorial Scholarship, $500.

Cameron Bryce Powell — Agribusiness Production System Concentrator; 3-plus Ag courses.

Raeven Irene Reedy — Agribusiness Production System Concentrator; 3-plus Ag courses; Community Service FFA; Ag Scholastics Award; Outstanding FFA Senior Award; State FFA Degree; Ohio River Producers Scholarship, $1,000; RACO Scholarship, $1,000; Carl B. Weese Memorial Scholarship, $500; Kathryn Hart Scholarship, $500; Edith Jividen Scholarship, $500; Chase Roush Memorial Scholarship, $1,000.

Valerie Jean Ritchhart — Washington Scholar Award, $9,000 (two years); Chase Roush Memorial Scholarship, $1,000.

Austin Marcus Rose — Agribusiness Production System Concentrator; 3-plus Ag courses; State FFA Degree; Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show Scholarship, $1,000; Ohio River Producers Scholarship, $1,000; Ohio Valley Bank 4-H Scholarship, $3,000; Home National Bank Meigs Fair King, $500; RACO Scholarship, $1,000; Kathryn Hart Scholarship, $500; Frank and Delores Cleland Memorial Scholarship, $750; Sunshine Circle Scholarship in Memoriy of Kathryn Hart, $300; Racine-Southern Alumni Scholarship, $500; Chase Roush Memorial Scholarship, $500.

Kelsey Nicole Rossiter — Chase Roush Memorial Scholarship, $100.

Sydney Jayne Roush — Maude Sellers Scholarship, $500; Chase Roush Memorial Scholarship, $500.

Hailey Marie Staats — Chase Roush Memorial Scholarship, $500.

Charles Matthias Stansberry — Chase Roush Memorial Scholarship, $100.

Cole Bradley Steele — Agribusiness Production System Concentrator; 3-plus Ag courses; Chase Roush Memorial Scholarship, $500.

Clayton Lee Wamsley — Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show Scholarship, $1,000; Chase Roush Memorial Scholarship, $500.

Josiah Patrick Weaver — Chase Roush Memorial Scholarship, $500.

Cheyenne Dawn Wehrung — Agribusiness Production System Concentrator; 3-plus Ag courses.

Baylee Ann Wolfe — WSAZ Best of the Class; OHIO Promise Award, $1,000; OHIO Distinction Scholar, $1,000; OHIO Success Schoalrship, $5,000; OHIO Together Scholarship, $1,000; OHIO Pathway Scholarship, $2,000; Dill Arnold Cutler, $472; RACO, $1,000; Helen Coast Hayes Scholarship, $500; SLEA Members Scholarship, $500; Chase Roush Memorial Scholarship, $500.

