Charges filed in alleged murder of Leon man

LEON, W.Va. — Charges have been filed in the alleged murder of a Leon, W.Va. man.

Frank M. Long, 21, Leon, has been charged with first degree murder. Samantha Young, 29, Leon, has been charged with accessory before the fact.

Both appeared before Mason County Magistrate Cheryl Ross on Monday for arraignment and both are currently being held without bond at the Western Regional Jail.

As previously reported, according to a press release from the WVSP, on Tuesday, April 28, troopers and assisting agencies responded to a call reporting an unresponsive male with a possible gunshot wound at an abandoned house in the 3300-block of Destiny Road in Leon.

Upon arrival, the victim was located inside the residence with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, according to WVSP. The victim was identified as Mitchell Clay Smith, 36, Leon, by the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to information found in the criminal complaints filed in magistrate court in regards to the charges against Long and Young, on April 27, Long allegedly drove Smith, Young and a juvenile to the abandoned house in the 3300-block of Destiny Road in Leon, in Smith’s car.

Smith and Long reportedly entered the abandoned residence. Once inside the residence, law enforcement alleges Long “did shoot and kill the victim (Smith) with a rifle.” The criminal complaint alleges Long then took approximately $200 from Smith and left in Smith’s car. Also reportedly in the vehicle, Young and the juvenile. Long and Young allegedly abandoned the victim’s vehicle in a creek in the Red House area of Putnam County, W.Va., according to the criminal complaint.

Law enforcement later confirmed the juvenile was not involved in any alleged crimes regarding the incident.

If convicted of first degree murder, a defendant could face life in prison.

Preliminary hearings will next be scheduled in magistrate court. Troopers with the Mason County Detachment of the West Virginia State Police are leading the investigation.

