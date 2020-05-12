Bauerbach, Letson top EHS Class of 2020

REEDSVILLE — Faith Ann Bauerbach and Michael Jay Letson Jr. have been named Valedictorian and Salutatorian, respectively, of the Eastern High School Class of 2020.

Valedictorian Faith Bauerbach, of Tuppers Plains, is the daughter of Scott and Amber Bauerbach.

She plans to attend Washington State Community College for Nursing.

During her time at Eastern, Bauerbach participated in four years of cheerleading and two years of volleyball. She was also a member of the National Honor Society. Bauerbach has taken two years of College Credit Plus courses at Washington State Community College.

Asked about some of her favorite memories during her time at Eastern, Bauerbach said some of her favorites were Junior Homecoming and doing stunts during cheerleading.

As for advice she would offer to younger students, Bauerbach referenced her senior quote which states, “Your life is more than what goes on during your time in the school. Live original.”

While being the class valedictorian was not always the goal for Bauerbach, once she knew she was at the top of the class it was something she wanted to maintain.

“I didn’t want to lose it. I tried to maintain, while still living life, and participating in activities,” said Bauerbach.

Salutatorian Michael Letson, of Reedsville, is the son of Pat Letson and Frank Montgomery.

He plans to attend Ohio State University in the fall to major in Civil Engineering. Letson has received the Land Grant Opportunity Scholarship which covers the full cost of education for four years at the university.

During his time at Eastern, Letson has been a member of the football team for four years, participated in track and field for two years and baseball for one year. He has held numerous class offices, is the National Honor Society President and Student Council Vice President.

Letson’s favorite memory of his time at Eastern comes from his time with the football team.

“My favorite memory is going 8-2 in the regular season which led us to break and 18 year playoff drought in football. It was an unforgettable experience,” said Letson.

Letson encouraged younger students to stay involved in school activities, including taking part in sports and other clubs and going to home and away games when possible.

“Never wish a moment away. … Live life to the fullest. Be involved. Always support everything you can and be as involved as you can,” said Letson.

Letson’s motivation to be at the top of his class comes from watching his older sisters.

“I’ve always had that goal since my sisters in 2005 and 2006. They were at the top and I wanted to be like them,” said Letson.

Bauerbach and Letson will address the Class of 2020 during the virtual graduation on May 17.

Graduates as part of the Eastern High School Class of 2020 include: Ivy Alexis Adams, Brayden Michael Arix, Brandon Edward Baer, Berry Lane Bailey, Garrett Dawson Barringer, Tressa Rebecca Lynn Bartimus, Jaymie Erin Basham, Faith Ann Bauerbach, Gabrielle Mary Alice Beeler, Haylie Jade Blankenship, Jasmine Diana Brewer, Shannan Nichole Brewer, Chloe Dawn Brooks, Jordan Marie Buckley, Kevin Hayana Burke, Haley Dawn Burton, Brayden Shawn Bush, Alison Layne Carleton, Austin Waid Carnahan, Teddi Nicole Casto, Emma Rose Causey, Matthew Lucas Clingenpeel, Christopher Logan Csikos, Katie Sue Dailey, Ryan Keith Dill, Mason E. Dishong, Nicholas Allen Durst, Hannah Renee Faulisi, Wyatt Lane Fox, Samuel Edward Fyffe, Amy Marie Griffin, Rylee Beth Haggy, Lexa Taryn Hayes, Nathaniel Lee Hensley,

Autumn Haylee Honaker, Gabriel Michael Leonard Johnston, Bradley Scott Kimes, Ethan Scott Kline, Garret Michael Allen Lawrence, Jason Scott Lawson, Alexander Michael Legan, Michael Jay Letson Jr., Nathan Scott Litchfield, Nicholas Keith Little, Isaac Jacob Lopez-Groves, Aubree Jalene Lyons, Addie Elizabeth McDaniel, Derrick Jayden Metheney, Chelsea Dawn Misner, Camron Lee Nelson, Madelyn Jolie Nutter, Bailey Hunter Putnam, Dalton Lee Reed, Colton Jacob Reynolds, Ronna Lynn Robinson, Megan Allison Ross, Kaylee Nicole Savoy, Alley Lynn Scott, Alyssa Rose Smith, Jeffrey Michael Smith, Wesley Cole Smith, Kelsey Skye Starcher, Kristyn Elizabeth Stewart, Aubrey Olivia Thompson, Emily Faith VanMeter, Wyatt James Watson, and Brittany Lynn White.

Eastern High School Class of 2020 virtual graduation can be seen on the Eastern Local School District Facebook page at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 17.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

