Breast Cancer Survivor Parade set for Thursday

REEDSVILLE — A Breast Cancer Survivor Parade of Hope will take place on Thursday evening on the campus of Eastern Local School District.

An announcement of the event stated, “Come be recognized and represent Southeast Ohio during a Breast Cancer Survivor Parade of Hope to coincide with Komen for the Cure: Columbus Affiliate The Race for The Cure 2020.”

The local event will take place on Thursday, May 14, from 7-8 p.m. on the grounds of Eastern Local School District.

The originally scheduled 2020 Komen Columbus Race for the Cure had been scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 16. The in-person event in Columbus has been postponed, with a virtual Rally for the Race planned in instead for Saturday on the Komen Columbus Facebook Page.

Survivors wishing to take part in the event should line-up in their cars at the Eastern Elementary School and drive down the lot in front of the Elementary and High Schools between 7-8 p.m.

Community members are welcome to come show their support from the sidewalks with signs and noise makers, etc. Those lining the “parade route” should be practicing social distancing by standing at a safe distance from each other and wearing masks if they so choose.

For more information email laura.grueser@komencolumbus.org.