Meigs title office reopens

POMEROY — The Meigs County Clerk of Courts Title Office will now accept public in-person access Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., effective immediately, stated Clerk of Courts Sammi Mugrage in an update on Friday.

“As before, there is no higher priority than the safety and well-being of the people we serve and our staff. However, we find it necessary to begin offering title services within the Courthouse again. Of course, it will look a bit different. Our office will take the following proactive steps to ensure your safety, as well as ours, and yet provide you with the service you need. It is important that we take these actions to continue to limit gathering and physical contact while continuing to work for you. Remember, the best thing you can do is to take precautions to protect yourself, your family and your community,” said Mugrage.

Mugrage stated, customers will be assisted on a first come, first served basis and will need to enter through the front door just outside of the title office. An intercom will be available for you to page a staff member to allow you in. You will be required to wear a face mask, or other face covering, prior to entering the building. You will also be asked a series of questions before entrance will be granted. Please maintain at least 6 feet between each individual, including employees. Once you have been waited on, please exit through the side door of the Courthouse leading to the Sheriff’s Office. All surfaces and high-touch areas will be cleaned after each customer.

If there is any reason you are unable to enter the building, the staff will continue to offer our titling-by mail option during the duration of this pandemic.

Passport application processing is still suspended at this time. This applies to the office’s part in the process only. Please visit the National Passport Center at travel.state.gov for more information.

If you have any questions prior to your arrival, please call theoffice at 740.992.2693 or email us at title@meigscountyclerkofcourts.com.

”We will be happy to assist you and look forward to seeing you all again,” said Mugrage.

The change is only related to the title office, not other office located inside the Meigs County Courthouse.

“Again, I want to thank the citizens of Meigs County, fellow elected officials, and our employees for their cooperation, patience, and understanding during this ‘public health emergency.’ We are very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause the citizens of Meigs County. We believe these measures are necessary to continue to protect the public and our employees and to keep our day-to-day business running. We will continue to work with Federal, State, and Local Officials and update the public with any additional changes to our services on our website at www.meigscountyclerkofcourts.com or you may call our offices for further information,” stated Mugrage.