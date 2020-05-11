Constellium plans ‘temporary workforce reduction’

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — On Monday, Constellium Rolled Products, LLC in Ravenswood, W.Va. announced a plan of temporary workforce reduction due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“Our major markets of Aerospace, Automotive and Transportation have all been severely impacted by the pandemic. All of our customers have significantly curtailed their level of operations in this unprecedented time forcing us to respond as well,” Ravenswood CEO Buddy Stemple said.

According to the press release from Constellium, the reduction will impact a total of 250 employees including 175 hourly employees, and is expected to last through July 30, 2020.

Information provided by Constellium to Ohio Valley Publishing.