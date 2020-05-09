Gallia-Meigs CAA awarded funds for emergency program

CHESHIRE — Gallia- Meigs Community Action Agency has been chosen to receive federal funds of $14,457 in Gallia County and $13,416 in Meigs County to supplement targeted emergency programs for residents.

Also the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) has appropriated supplemental funds under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Gallia County was allocated $20,468 and Meigs County was allocated $19,128 under this CARES Act. Beginning June 1, 2020, GMCAA, upon the approval of the new grant, will begin helping clients with this fund and will continue until Dec. 31, 2020 or until funds are exhausted.

The selection was made by the National Board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives made up of affiliates of national voluntary organizations and chaired by the Emergency Food & Shelter Program (EFSP). The Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress under Phase 37 and CARES Act to help expand the capacity of food, utilities, and shelter in high-need around the country.

“This EFSP and CARES Act funding will assist our most poverty stricken clients, especially the elderly, who struggle daily to pay their utilities and maintain keeping their home” stated GMCAA.

A local board made up of Gallia and Meigs County citizens will determine how the funds awarded to the counties are to be distributed among the emergency food, utilities and shelter programs run by local service organization in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local governmental or private voluntary organizations chosen to receive funds must: 1) be non-profit; 2) have an accounting system and conduct an annual audit; 3) practice non-discrimination; 4) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and 5) if they are a private voluntary organization, they should have a voluntary board

Gallia and Meigs counties have distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously through the Gallia-Meigs Community Action Agency.

Further information on the program may be obtained by contacting 740-367-7341 or 740-992-6629.