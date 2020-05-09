A Day of Prayer

POMEROY — “For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them.” — Matthew 18:20.

While there may have been more distance between those attending and participating in the 29th annual Meigs County National Day of Prayer on Thursday in front of the Meigs County Courthouse, the message about the power of prayer remained the same. The event has been held annually on the front steps of the Meigs County Courthouse, which is decorated with a National Day of Prayer banner made by Jane Abbott more than 20 years ago.

Around 50 people gathered for the event, with several individuals and local pastors offering prayers for local, state and national leaders, law enforcement, first responders, medical professionals and much more.

Organizer Pastor Brenda Barnhart welcomed attendees, both those there in person and those who joined in the Facebook live broadcast. The event was also filmed to be aired at a later time on WJOS TV.

Absent from the traditional celebration were the students. In the past, students from Little Lamb Peschool and Mid Valley Christian School, as well as the Eastern Bell Choir have taken part in songs and other presentations. With schools out due to COVID-19, those groups could not take part this year.

Two young girls did take part, with Lyla Beasley and Zoey Barnhart leading the pledges to the Christian Flag and Bible. Drew Webster American Legion Post 39 presented the colors for the event.

In addition to the celebration, signs encouraging prayer were placed along the walking paths in Middleport, Racine and Pomeroy during the week, as well as Bible reading having taken place on the Pomeroy parking lot.

According to the National Day of Prayer Task Force, the National Day of Prayer, created in 1952, is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. It was created by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Lyla Beasley and Zoey Barnhart lead the pledge to the Christian Flag and Bible during the Meigs County National Day of Prayer event on Thursday. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/05/web1_5.10-ATR-1.jpg Lyla Beasley and Zoey Barnhart lead the pledge to the Christian Flag and Bible during the Meigs County National Day of Prayer event on Thursday. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Pastor Brenda Barnhart, who organizes the event, leads a prayer. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/05/web1_5.10-ATR-2.jpg Pastor Brenda Barnhart, who organizes the event, leads a prayer. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Drew Webster American Legion Post 39 presented the colors at the event. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/05/web1_5.10-ATR-3.jpg Drew Webster American Legion Post 39 presented the colors at the event. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel B.J. Kreseen sings during the National Day of Prayer celebration. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/05/web1_5.10-ATR-4.jpg B.J. Kreseen sings during the National Day of Prayer celebration. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Toni Wolfe (pictured) and Todd Wolfe gave the call to worship. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/05/web1_5.10-ATR-5.jpg Toni Wolfe (pictured) and Todd Wolfe gave the call to worship. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Several pastors and other individuals took part in the event, giving prayers and reading scriptures. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/05/web1_5.10-ATR-6.jpg Several pastors and other individuals took part in the event, giving prayers and reading scriptures. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Drew Webster American Legion Post 39 presented the colors at the event. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/05/web1_5.10-ATR-7.jpg Drew Webster American Legion Post 39 presented the colors at the event. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Several pastors and other individuals took part in the event, giving prayers and reading scriptures. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/05/web1_5.10-ATR-8.jpg Several pastors and other individuals took part in the event, giving prayers and reading scriptures. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

