Pomeroy Library to offer curbside services

POMEROY — The Meigs County District Public Library has been closed following the Stay-at-Home order due to COVID-19.

Library staff have been working to make accommodations to provide a safe environment for staff and patrons. Governor DeWine has allowed some businesses and organizations to reopen beginning on May 12th. The library will offer Curbside Service beginning on this date, while following health and safety protocols. Curbside Service will be available at the Pomeroy Library only, at this time. This service will be offered at the rear entrance in the parking lot behind the building. Curbside Service will be offered Monday – Saturday 10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Patrons must call to set up an appointment to use Curbside Service. Patrons may not approach the entrance when other individuals are using the service. Library staff will be wearing masks and it is recommended that all patrons using the service wear a mask as well. However, it is REQUIRED that patrons requesting notary service wear a mask or face covering. The majority of the library’s normal services will be offered curbside, including:

· Contactless pickup of books, DVDs, audiobooks, magazines, etc.

· Copying and printing from personal devices

· Faxing

· Notary Service (patrons who need something notarized must wear a mask/face covering)

To request items to pick up via the Curbside Service, patrons may call the library at 740-992-5813. Additionally, the library’s catalog is available online at www.meigslibrary.org. Users may request items online and receive a phone call to schedule when they would like to pick up material. A library card and PIN is necessary to reserve items online. Call the library at 740-992-5813, or email contact@meigslibrary.org if you need this information. Items from Meigs Library branches will be available to pick up at the Pomeroy Library, but may take a day or more to arrive. Items from other library systems are unavailable at this time.

Upon arriving at the library for Curbside Service, patrons should call the library to inform staff that they have arrived.

Library materials may be returned in the book drops located outside each of the four locations. Returns MAY NOT happen during a scheduled Curbside Service appointment.

Additional services, which have been available during the closing and are always available online or outside the library buildings include:

· Downloadable eBooks and Audiobooks from the Ohio Digital Library via the Libby app and Hoopla Digital

· Virtual Tech Help – call 740-992-5813 to set up an appointment for assistance with a device, etc.

· 24/7 Wi-Fi Access at all four library locations accessible from the parking lots · Database access and resources for homework help on the library’s website www.meigslibrary.org

Home Delivery

The Meigs Library is now offering expanded Home Delivery Service for vulnerable populations who are otherwise unable to use the Curbside Service. Library staff will deliver books, DVDs, audiobooks, magazines, and more to individuals who are immunocompromised and/or over the age of 65. Home Delivery will take place on Tuesdays. Call the library at 740-992-5813 to schedule delivery.

Virtual Programming

Library events for children and adults have been, and will continue to be, held virtually on the library’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel. Links to these sites can be found on our website: www.meigslibrary.org Children are able to connect with the library’s Children’s Services Department, Ms. Emily and Ms. Anna. Longstanding programs like Storytime and Wiggle Giggle Read have gone virtual, while new events have been added. Ms. Emily reads chapters each weekday evening via Facebook Live for Virtual Bedtime Stories. Ms. Anna has developed a new lap-sit program for babies and caregivers called Baby Bounces.

Additionally, adult programs have been developed for a virtual audience. Danny, the library’s Technology Supervisor, adapted Acoustic Night at the Library into a virtual program. Painting and Poetry with Cynthia, featuring watercolor painting tutorials has been added to the library’s lineup of virtual programming. Additional programming is in the works from library staff, including baking and cake decorating tutorials.

These videos may be accessed via Facebook and YouTube. Check the library’s website and Facebook page for a list of events and times.

Library staff members are working on developing a Summer Reading Program. Due to the continued guidance to practice physical distancing, in-person programming will not take place this summer. Follow us on social media and our website for further information about the Summer Reading Program which will be presented remotely.

A digitizing project is also ongoing. The library is seeking photos, documents, and other local history items to scan using a high-quality scanner. Items will be accessible on the library’s History Site, www.history.meigslibrary.org. If you have items of local history that you would allow the library to borrow, contact us at 740-992-5813 or contact@meigslibrary.org.