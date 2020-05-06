Wolfe, Reedy top SHS Class of 2020

RACINE — Baylee Wolfe and Raeven Reedy will address the Southern High School Class of 2020 as Valedictorian and Salutatorian, respectively.

Wolfe, the daughter of BettyAnn and Joseph Wolfe of Racine, will be the third in her family to be the Southern High School Valedictorian in the past decade.

“It has been a goal of mine to graduate as Valedictorian since I watched my oldest brother, Kody Wolfe, give his commencement speech while I was in the 5th grade. My goal changed into what felt like destiny two years later when my other brother, Tristen Wolfe, was top of his class,” the 2020 Valedictorian told The Daily Sentinel.

In addition to remaining at the top of her class academically, Wolfe has been active as part of several teams and clubs during her time at Southern High School.

“While at Southern High School, I have been a part of National Honors Society, Student Council, and Science Olympiad. As Chair of Scholarship in National Honors Society, I have developed a tutoring program for elementary and high school students,” explained Wolfe. She is also a four year participant in varsity volleyball and track, a three year participant in basketball and one year participant in cross country.

Outside of school, Wolfe’s community activities consist of directing the John Gray Memorial 5k, coaching in the Ohio Hocking Valley Youth Volleyball and Basketball leagues, and working with the iBelieve Foundation.

Asked about her favorite high school memory, Wolfe stated, “ My favorite high school memories would have to be the ones I made with my volleyball team. I enjoyed everything from the endless laughs on bus rides to the bittersweet tears at the end of the season. I’ve built bonds with my teammates, and even opponents through playing club ball.”

Wolfe offered a piece of advice to younger students as they continue with their educational career.

“Live in the moment. Take all the opportunities you are offered; nobody is too cool for school,” said Wolfe.

Wolfe plans to attend Ohio University to major in Biochemistry.

The Southern High School Class of 2020 Salutatorian is Raeven Reedy of Syracuse. Reedy is the daughter of Rhonda Rathburn.

“It has always been a dream of mine to be top of my class,” said Reedy of being the class salutatorian. “From a young age, my mother encouraged me to put my best effort forward in school, and I am thankful for that. Being salutatorian is a dream come true, and I am proud to graduate alongside my classmates.”

Reedy has been active in many activities both in and out of school during her high school years, including FFA, 4H and Junior Fair Board.

“While in school, I participated in the marching band, FFA, and National Honor Society. I love to volunteer at bingos for RACO, and had the opportunity to tutor a lovely second grader this past year. Outside of school, I am active in 4H, and work on the Meigs County Junior Fair Board. I love to spend time raising and training my turkeys for the fair. I clerk for Auctioneer/Captain Billy Goble,” said Reedy of her activities.

Reedy said her favorite high school memory is something from her senior year which has helped to inspire her future plans.

“I was fortunate enough to take Ms. Ohlinger’s AP Biology course. We performed many labs in the class, my favorite being the study of genetic in fruit flies, where we bred them. She closely guided us in the project. She has inspired me to work towards becoming a biology teacher,” stated Reedy.

Asked what advice she would give to younger students, Reedy stated, “I would advise younger students to enjoy their time in school, with their friends. It’s time you won’t get back, so make the most of it.”

In the fall, Reedy will be attending the Agricultural Technical Institute of OSU to major in Biochemistry.

Wolfe, Reedy and their classmates will take part in a drive-in style graduation ceremony individually, accompanied by a few family members, later this week with the video to be released online at the original graduation time of 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 17.

Graduates for the Southern High School Class of 2020 include:

Sydney Cheyann Adams, Gage McGraw Eugene Barrett, Kasandra Brooke Barton, George Franklin Bunce, Gage Michael Carleton, Caitlin Marcella Carr, Phoenix Kyra Cleland, Shelby Layne Cleland, Parker Mark Corbitt, Nathaniel Lee Cottrell, Rhanda Michaela-Rae Cross, Haylee Nicole Currence, Mattea Ranee Deemer, Caitlynn Ilene DeLaCruz, Mark Allen Eblin, Nicole Marie Eblin, Alexis Rayann Ervin, Preston Hunter Ervin, Mickenzie Rileigh Ferrell, John David Ginther, Taylor Reanne Hardwick, Landen Jacob Hill, Hannah Kailie Holman, Hannah LeAnn Holmes,

Avery Madison King, Ethan Cole Knotts, Dristan Thomas Lamm, Addalynne Grace Matson, Vanessa Audrey Mattis, Trey Jordan McNickle, Savannah Reign Ayden Indigo Mills, Silas Jordan Nero, Coltin Paul Parker, Cameron Bryce Powell, Cody Allen Randolph, Raeven Irene Reedy, Valerie Jean Ritchhart, Austin Marcus Rose, Kelsey Nicole Rossiter, Sydney Jayne Roush, Gage Alexander Shuler, Hailey Marie Staats, Charles Matthias Stansberry, Cole Bradley Steele, JoeAnna Maria Taylor, Clayton Lee Wamsley, Josiah Patrick Weaver, Cheyenne Dawn Wehrung, and Baylee Ann Wolfe.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Valedictorian Baylee Wolfe and Salutatorian Raeven Reedy https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/05/web1_5.7-SouthernValSal.jpg Valedictorian Baylee Wolfe and Salutatorian Raeven Reedy Courtesy photo

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.