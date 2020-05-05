PVH kicks off ‘National Nurses Week’

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Lori McFarland, chief nursing officer, and members of the Pleasant Valley Hospital nursing staff kicked off the 2020 National Nurses Week celebrations with a proclamation presented and read by Mayor Brian Billings and City Clerk Amber Tatterson.

“These past few months have been difficult for everyone. As we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, I am grateful to all our nursing staff at Pleasant Valley Hospital, Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Express Care, and physician offices. You truly are a dedicated group of professionals who over the past weeks have kept our patients, their families, and each other safe,” stated Lori McFarland, CNO.

“With Nurses Week upon us, we are here today to celebrate ‘The Year of the Nurse.’ This week celebrates of the legacy of Florence Nightingale’s 200th birthday on May 12th. She became legendary treating wounded soldiers during Crimean War by implementing handwashing techniques and other hygiene protocols used to help keep soldiers from dying from the infectious disease Typhoid. Today we use these protocols to help fight COVID-19,” continued McFarland. “Florence Nightingale proved nursing a profession and was known as the lady with the oil lamp. In 1974 President Nixon proclaimed National Nurses Week, and in 1982 President Reagan proclaimed May 6th National Nurses Day. In celebration and in recognition of the more than 3 million nurses currently working and the 130 nurses working within the Pleasant Valley Hospital system, we thank Mayor Billings for recognizing our nursing staff with a proclamation from the City of Point Pleasant.”

The proclamation read by Mayor Billings stated:

Whereas, in 1974 President Nixon proclaimed a National Nurse’s Week. Each year National Nurse’s Week begins on May 6th and ends May 12th, which is the birthday of Florence Nightingale the founder of modern nursing;

Whereas, 2020 is being declared as International Year of the Nurse in honor of the 200th anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale;

Whereas, we raise awareness of all nurses’ contributions and commitments, and the vital role nurses play in society;

Whereas, nurses are the bridge of healthcare and this year nurses everywhere are heroes on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response;

THEREFORE, BE IT PROCLAIMED, as we observe National Nurse’s Week and International Year of the Nurse, let us, the City of Point Pleasant, acknowledge the Nursing Services of Pleasant Valley Hospital, Nursing & Rehabilitation Center and honor health, and help bring awareness to the nurses and their contribution to humanity.

Information provided by PVH.

