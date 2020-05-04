POMEROY — The first full week of each May is celebrated to honor correctional officers across the United States.

“The Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and Victims Assistance Program extends their gratitude to the many men and women who work in jails, prisons, and community corrections. These individuals play a substantial role in our judicial system and uphold the mission of correctional ideologies such as retribution, deterrence, incapacitation, and rehabilitation across the United States,” stated Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley in a news release.

On May 5, 1984, President Ronald Regan signed Proclamation 5187 creating National Correctional Officers Week stating: “Historically, correctional officers have been viewed as ‘guards,’ occupying isolated and misunderstood positions in prisons and jails. In recent years, the duties of these officers have become increasingly complex and demanding. They are called upon to fill, simultaneously, custodial, supervisory and counseling roles. The professionalism, dedication and courage exhibited by these officers throughout the performance of these demanding and often conflicting roles deserve our utmost respect. The important work of correctional officers often does not receive the recognition from the public it deserves. It is appropriate that we honor the many contributions and accomplishments of these men and women who are a vital component of the field of corrections.”

Information provided by the Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office.