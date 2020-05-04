SHS graduation plans announced

RACINE — In keeping with the recommendations issued by the state, graduates for the Southern High School Class of 2020 will take part in a virtual/drive-in graduation ceremony.

The ceremony will be streamed online at the school’s original graduation time of 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 17.

In an email sent to students, parents and guardians of the Class of 2020 by Principal Daniel Otto, which was provided by Supt. Tony Deem, Otto explained the plan for the graduation event.

“We have heard your concerns and we appreciate those that have contacted the school administration through the appropriate channels of communication to ask their questions, give input, etc… We have and will continue to listen to these concerns and make adjustments and tweaks to do our best to provide you with the best graduation that we can under these circumstances. We know we will fall short in meeting everyone’s expectations, but we must do what we feel is best to maintain everyone safety during this COVID 19 experience we are all going through,” stated Otto.

The current graduation plan is for the seniors to arrive one at a time on a selected day, with members of their family, during their allotted time slot to have photos taken and a video made which will be put together in a virtual ceremony to be aired online.

When arriving for event to be filmed, the senior will exit the vehicle in their cap and gown, step onto the stage in front of the school, receive their diploma (actual diplomas will not be given, but a place holder) and have a picture and video taken. Awards and honors will also be announced for each graduate at that time to be included in the video.

Each student will be permitted a specific number of people and vehicles in attendance to watch them receive their diploma and awards. Additional details on this will be provided directly to the students and parents by the school.

One change this year is that graduates will be allowed to decorate their caps. This has not previously been permitted and is not expected to be permitted in the future.

The completed video will include each graduate receiving their diploma and changing their tassel, as well as addresses from the valedictorian, salutatorian and superintendent.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

