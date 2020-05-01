Convictions upheld by court

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren, announces the Fourth District Court of Appeals recently upheld two convictions.

On April 24, 2018, Brandy J. Miller, of Gallipolis, was convicted of the following criminal charges:

1. Possession of Heroin, a felony of the first degree, with specification as Major Drug Offender; 2. Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the first degree, with specification as Major Drug Offender; 3. Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree; 4. Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the second degree; 5. Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the second degree; 6. Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the third degree; 7. Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the third degree; 8. Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree; 9. Illegal Conveyance of Drugs, a felony of the third degree; 10. Weapons while under Disability, a felony of the third degree; and 11. Engaging in a pattern of Corrupt Activity, a felony of the first degree.

According to a press release from Holdren, thereafter, Miller was on the run for almost a year. Once apprehended in Columbus, Miller was sentenced to 34 years in prison by Judge D. Dean Evans, sitting by assignment, in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court. Miller appealed her case to the Fourth District Court of Appeals. Miller’s sentence was upheld. In these cases, Miller was stopped from bringing over 2,200 doses of Heroin, Carfentanil, and Methamphetamine into Gallia County, the press released stated.

On February 5, 2019, Antwan D. Walker, of Worthington, was convicted by a Gallia County jury of the following charges:

1. Assault (peace officer), a felony of the fourth degree;

2. Assault (peace officer), a felony of the fourth degree;

3. Assault (corrections officer), a felony of the fifth degree; and

4. Trespass in a Habitation, a felony of the fourth degree.

Walker was sentenced to the maximum prison term of 5 ½ years by Judge Margaret Evans in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court. Walker appealed his case to the Fourth District Court of Appeals. Walker’s convictions were upheld, the press release stated.

