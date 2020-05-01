One lane of US 33 closed

The passing lane of US 33 eastbound is closed between Peach Fork Road (County Rd. 19) and Long Hollow Road (Township Rd. 27A) in Meigs County until further notice for bridge railing repair. The railing was heavily damaged in a crash that occurred on Friday morning. (Photo courtesy of ODOT)

