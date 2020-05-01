Ohio extends stay at home order through May 29

OHIO — An order issued late Thursday by Ohio Director of Health Dr. Amy Acton extended Ohio’s stay at home order through May 29.

The order also reopens some businesses, with exceptions in what is titled the “Director’s Stay Safe Ohio” order.

Included in the order is a section on facial coverings (masks). The order states that businesses must require all employees to wear facial coverings unless a specific exception is met such as a violation of industry standards or that the facial covering would go against the business’s documented safety policies. At minimum, a facial covering should be cloth or fabric and cover the person’s nose, mouth and chin.

A modification to the previous order, medical providers, including dentists, are permitted to resume surgeries and procedures as long as an inpatient or overnight stay is not required.

Manufacturing, distribution and construction businesses which were previously ordered to cease operations may reopen on May 4.

General office environments may also reopen on May 4, but, the order states that businesses should “strongly encourage” as many employees as possible to work from home by implementing policies such as teleworking and video conferencing.

Retail establishments and facilities may reopen on May 12. Additionally, “currently closed retail establishments and facilities, that will restrict their operations to curbside pickup, delivery or appointment-only (limited to 10 customers at any one time) may reopen effective May 1 at 11:59 p.m.,” the order states.

Businesses and operations which remain closed include: schools; restaurants and bars (other than carry out or delivery); personal appearance and beauty businesses including salons, spas, barber shops, tattoo parlors and tanning facilities; adult day support or vocational habitation services in a congregate setting; other adult day care services and senior centers; childcare services; and entertainment, recreation and gymnasiums.

Under the order, permitted travel includes the following purposes:

Any travel related to the provision of or access to activities, businesses and operations that are permitted to be open under this Order or Minimum Basic Operations;

Travel to care for elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons;

Travel to or from educational institutions for purposes of receiving materials for distance learning, for receiving meals, and any other related services;

Travel to return to a place of residence from outside the jurisdiction;

Travel required by law enforcement or court order, including to transport children pursuant to a custody agreement; and

Travel required for non-residents to return to their place of residence outside the state.

The new order, which took effect at 11:59 p.m. on April 30 remains in effect until 11:59 p.m. on May 29.

The complete order is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

By Sarah Hawley

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

