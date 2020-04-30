PVH to ‘safely restore medical services’

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Pleasant Valley Hospital will begin a phased approach to safely resume services that addresses the current and ongoing medical needs of patients in accordance with national and statewide guidance, effective Monday, May 4, according to a press release.

The release from PVH continued: “This decision was made in agreement with Governor Jim Justice’s recent announcement of the state’s initiative to begin lifting restrictions on elective procedures and surgeries. Nearly a month ago, Pleasant Valley Hospital postponed elective, non-emergent surgeries to increase capacity for coronavirus patients and conserve personal protective equipment (PPE). With the infection curve continuing to flatten, we are ready to move forward together. If your appointment was cancelled or postponed over the last month, you will hear directly from your physician or our Pleasant Valley team members about rescheduling opportunities.”

“We’ve worked together to manage COVID-19. Now, we need to get back to work to keep our community healthy. Pleasant Valley Hospital is ready with strong safety protocols in place. Our clinics are ready. Our doctors and nurses are ready. For a medical emergency, our emergency department is ready, it’s safe, and it has no lengthy wait times. Our ER and other patient areas throughout the hospital are cleaned to the highest infection control standards to mitigate the spread of germs and disease. Many in greater-Mason County have foregone needed healthcare services over the past couple of months. Now is the time to resume your normal healthcare maintenance routines,” states Jeff Noblin, FACHE, CEO of PVH.

The press release further stated, “Pleasant Valley Hospital has designed a phased-in, evidence-based approach to safely provide medical services that are essential to the overall health and wellbeing of the communities it serves. The first phase includes the restarting of all medically necessary, time-sensitive elective procedures and non-invasive testing including MRIs, CTs, medical procedures and mammograms. Our specialty and primary care clinics have remained open and will continue to do so.

“While we continue to emphasize the use of telemedicine, we know in-person provider appointments are vital. We are offering both options for our patients with provider input on the best way to treat your medical condition.”

To protect all patients and staff, extremely detailed plans are outlined in all Pleasant Valley Hospital facilities during this COVID-19 pandemic. These steps include:

– All staff are screened at the beginning of their work shift.

– All staff and patients are required to wear face masks.

– Providers and clinical staff will always wear surgical or N95 facemasks as appropriate. Enough resources of personal protective equipment are available to all staff and are worn based on CDC protocols of patient care.

– All patients scheduled for surgical or invasive medical procedures will be screened for COVID-19 and tested as criteria directs.

In addition to screening and protective equipment protocol, Pleasant Valley Hospital is taking several measures to ensure both facility and environmental safety:

– Current no-visitation policy will remain in place. Exceptions are available for special circumstances as determined by nursing leadership and administration.

– Infection prevention control best practices, including the thorough cleaning and sterilization efforts in between every patient visit in waiting areas, patient rooms, operating rooms and other patient-occupied spaces, will continue.

– Public spaces, such as waiting areas and patient areas, have been carefully configured to promote social distancing.

– Masks and other personal protective equipment will be worn by all staff and patients for the duration of the visit/procedure to ensure safety.

“We are confident in our approach and will continue to closely monitor the situation. Your urgent medical need is important to us, and we will do everything possible to manage your care while managing your safety and that of our Pleasant Valley Hospital colleagues. There is a reason why Pleasant Valley is the most trusted healthcare provider in our community. We have a 60+ year history of consistent, high-quality care outcomes, including high cleanliness and patient experience scores with the very best employees and physicians caring for our patients. COVID-19 won’t change that. We know how to mitigate your risk and will only proceed with best-in-class care using methods and approaches that are evidence-based and CDC recommended,” concluded Noblin.

For more information on Pleasant Valley Hospital’s phased approach to resume services, visit pvalley.org.

Information submitted by PVH.

