Meigs Board approves teaching contracts

ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs Local Board of Education approved several contracts with district staff during its recent meeting.

Certified personnel rehired on one year contracts for the 2020-21 school year were Julie Abbott, Dave Barr, Ryan Chapman, Janae Cundiff, Jacob Dunn, Mark Griffin, Richard Borders, Sarah McCann, Jon Sargent, Sam Young, David Tennant, Calee Pickens, Noel Jeffers, Hayley Aanestad, Emily Baker, Hannah Miller, Rebecca Houck, Jenna Hysell, Mattie Carroll, Lindsay Patterson, Jaymee Cremeens, Randy Page, Danielle Eberts, Madison Mace and Jesse McKendree.

Certified personnel rehired on three year contracts beginning with the 2020-21 school year were Erin Lisle, Garrett Riffle, Hannah Thompson, Kim Barrett, Elizabeth Massie, Derek Miller, Alyssa Andrews, Tanisha Dangerfield, Hayley Swartz and Kimberly Wolfe.

Certified personnel rehired on five year contracts beginning with the 2020-21 school year were Jeff Bissell, Jennifer Dunn, Jason Jackson, Paul Jewell, Scott Needs, Jackie Ortman, Matthew Ashcraft, Tonya McKee, Nicholas Michael, Amanda Newsome, Metra Smith Peterson, Julie Randolph, Jeff Wayland, Melissa Morris, Meghan Parry, Jessica Bolin, Cynthia Enright, Melissa Howard, Rachel Jones, Mandy McCarthy, Roxane Williams and Shannon Williams.

Non-certified personnel rehired on one year contracts were bus driver Aja Blackwell-Collins and network technician Melissa Jo Llewellyn.

Non-certified personnel rehired on continuing contracts were bus drivers Steve Blackwell, Karen Dixon and Mitchell Meadows, custodian John McKinney, mechanic Thomas Tucker, cooks Tonia Radcliff and Chasity Stewart, and assistants to the treasurer Debra Drake and Melissa Lambert.

Rehired on two year contacts were Brenda Phalin, social worker at Meigs Primary School and Leslie Brooke Pauley, community and family liaison at Meigs Intermediate School.

The board accepted the resignation of John Sharp, eighth grade social studies teacher. The board accepted the resignation of second grade teacher Shelia Harris for retirement purposes. The board accepted the resignation of Andrea Houck, first grade intervention specialist.

In other business, the board,

Approved the agreement/proposal from Limbach for the high school vent piping project.

Approved the invoice for Hutton Excavating to repair the elementary parking lot sink hole.

Approved the minutes of the previous meeting.

Adopted the revised policies as recommended by NEOLA.

The next Meigs Local Board of Education meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13.