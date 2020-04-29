Eastern Board approves agenda items, list of graduates

REEDSVILLE — The Eastern Local Board of Education approved a tentative lists of graduates for the Class of 2020 during its recent meeting.

The tentative list of senior students for graduation on May 17, 2020, pending completion of all graduation requirements, is as follows: Ivy Alexis Adams, Brayden Michael Arix, Brandon Edward Baer, Berry Lane Bailey, Garrett Dawson Barringer, Tressa Rebecca Lynn Bartimus, Jaymie Erin Basham, Faith Ann Bauerbach, Gabrielle Mary Alice Beeler, Haylie Jade Blankenship, Jasmine Diana Brewer, Shannan Nichole Brewer, Chloe Dawn Brooks, Jordan Marie Buckley, Kevin Hayana Burke, Haley Dawn Burton, Brayden Shawn Bush, Alison Layne Carleton, Austin Waid Carnahan, Teddi Nicole Casto, Emma Rose Causey, Matthew Lucas Clingenpeel, Christopher Logan Csikos, Katie Sue Dailey, Ryan Keith Dill, Mason E. Dishong, Melody Sue Dixon, Nicholas Allen Durst, Hannah Renee Faulisi, Wyatt Lane Fox, Samuel Edward Fyffe, Amy Marie Griffin, Rylee Beth Haggy, Daniel Walker Harris, Lexa Taryn Hayes, Nathaniel Lee Hensley, Autumn Haylee Honaker, Gabriel Michael Leonard Johnston, Bradley Scott Kimes, Ethan Scott Kline, Dalton Timothy Lawrence, Garrett Michael Allen Lawrence, Hunter Bryce Lawrence, Jason Scott Lawson, Alexander Michael Legan, Michael Jay Letson Jr., Nathan Scott Litchfield, Nicholas Keith Little, Isaac Jacob Lopez-Groves, Aubree Jalene Lyons, Addie Elizabeth McDaniel, Derrick Jayden Metheney, Chelsea Dawn Misner, Camron Lee Nelson, Madelyn Jolie Nutter, Andrew Michael Kenneth Ogle, Gracie Lynn Parker, Nicole Raeann Putman, Bailey Hunter Putnam, Dalton Lee Reed, Colton Jacob Reynolds, Ronna Lynn Robinson, Megan Allison Ross, Kaylee Nicole Savoy, Alley Lynn Scott, Alyssa Rose Smith, Austin Tyler Smith, Jeffrey Michael Smith, Wesley Cole Smith, Kelsey Skye Starcher, Kristyn Elizabeth Stewart, Aubrey Olivia Thompson, Emily Faith Van Meter, Wyatt James Watson, Brittany Lynn White.

In other business, the board,

Accepted the resignation letter of Michael Pyatt, effective the end of the school year 2019-20.

Approved the non-renewal of all supplemental contracts for the 2019-20 school year effective at the end of the school year in accordance with Article 13.03 of the Master Agreement between the Eastern Local Education Association and the Eastern Local Board of Education.

Approved hiring Steve Scarberry as a substitute bus driver for the 2019-20 school year, pending proper certification.

Approved a service agreement to provide core services between META Solutions and Eastern Local Schools for the 2020-21 school year at a rate of $13,148.75. Core Services shall include fiscal support for the state software, SIS support, EMIS support, and purchasing co-op membership. Content Filtering Services will be rendered for the period of the Agreement at a rate of $500.00.

Approved a Security Service Contract between the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and Eastern Local School District retroactive to August 19, 2019. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office agrees to provide security, along with drug use and prevention education to the students, faculty, and staff of the Eastern Local School District for the 2019-20 school year for a total sum of $20,000.

Approved the minutes of the March 19, 2020 Regular meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education.

Approved the financial reports for the month of March as submitted.

Approved a Distance Learning Resolution.

Approved the discussion/second reading to be held/provided on the following Board of Education new/updated/revised/deleted by laws/policies/forms/administrative guidelines, as recommended by NEOLA.

Adopted the 2020-21 school year calendar as voted on by the ELEA staff and recommended by the Superintendent.

Set the next meeting for Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. in the elementary library conference room.

Information provided by Eastern Local School District.