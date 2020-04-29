Racine Council holds virtual meeting

RACINE — The April meeting of Racine Village Council was held through telecommunication as authorized by the Ohio General Assembly.

The first order of business was to suspend the section of council rules regarding attendance so that the meeting could be conducted. The resolution was passed declaring that an emergency exists.

Council approved the minutes of the previous meeting and acknowledged receipt of the paid bills and the financial statement.

Council adopted an ordinance establishing the Ohio Basic Code 2020 edition of the American Legal Publishing as the current code for the village.

Council adopted the pay rate ordinance.

Council adopted an ordinance establishing Southeast Ohio Public Electric Council (SOPEC) as the official electric supplier for the village. Letters will be sent to residents about the program. Information on how to opt out of the program will be included.

Mayor Scott Hill reported that paperwork for the annexation of 11.39 acres of land east of Southern High School is ready and will be presented to the County Commissioners for their action. It was noted that if approved the will make 71.24 acres that have been annexed into the village recently.

Because of the pandemic, the village was unable to conduct public hearings for the community development block grant. A survey letter is being sent to village residents asking for their input into what projects they would like to see included in the grant application to improve the village. Information from the survey is a must for the village to be able to participate in the program.

Council also encouraged residents to participate in the 2020 Census at 2020census.gov. It was noted that the Census forms were only mailed out to physical addresses. Those who receive their mail at a PO Box can complete the census online prior to receiving forms which would be delivered to the residence.

Participating in the meeting were fiscal officer Janet Krider, Mayor Hill, and council members Bob Beegle, Kevin Dugan, Chad Hubbard, Joe Manuel, Fred Nero and Ian Wise.

The next Racine Village Council meeting is scheduled for May 4.

Information provided by Councilman Bob Beegle.