How Meigs County voted

Unofficial 2020 Primary Election vote totals in Meigs County

Democrat Ballot — 873 ballots cast

President — Michael Bennet, 5; Joseph R. Biden Jr., 590; Michael R. Bloomberg, 22; Cory Booker, 5; Pete Buttigieg, 10; Tulsi Gabbard, 3; Amy Klobuchar, 11; Deval Patrick, 1; Bernie Sanders, 149; Tom Steyer, 3; Elizabeth Warren, 31; Andrew Yang (Write-in), 0.

Representative to Congress, 6th District — Shawna Roberts, 712.

Justice of the Supreme Court (Jan. 1 term) — John P. O’Donnell, 682.

Justice of the Supreme Court (Jan. 2 term) — Jennifer Brunner, 704.

State Senator, 30th District — Michael Fletcher, 683.

State Representative, 94th District — Katie O’Neill, 659.

Meigs County Central Committee — Bedford: Sonia Jennings 42; West Chester: Paula Wood 30; Columia: Mary Canter 71; Lebanon: Lawrence Hayman 31; Orange: James Nally 34; Rutland Village: Samuel Bruce May 17; East Rutland: Karen Williams 23; Salem: Beverly Davis 30; Middleport 3rd: Evelyn Bauer 27; Middleport 4th: Olita Heighton 22; Pomeroy 2nd: Rebecca Triplett 25; Pomeroy 3rd: Linda Mayer 13; Bradbury: Vicki C. Martin 18; Scipio: Gregory Howard 55.

Republican Ballot — 3,729 ballots cast

President (delegates at large) — Donald J. Trump, 2,991.

President (delegates 6th district) — Donald J. Trump, 2,983.

Representative to Congress, 6th District — Bill Johnson, 2,835; Kenneth Morgan, 512.

Justice of the Supreme Court (Jan. 1 term) — Sharon L. Kennedy, 2,670.

Justice of the Supreme Court (Jan. 2 term) — Judi French, 2,526.

Court of Appeals, 4th District — Peter B. Abele, 2,640.

Member of State Central Committee (man), 30th District — Jim Carnes, 2,530.

Member of the State Central Committee (woman), 30th District — LeeAnn Johnson, 2,542.

State Senator, 30th District — Frank Hoagland, 2,640.

State Representative, 94th District — Jay Edwards, 3,140.

Meigs County Juvenile/Probate Court Judge — L. Scott Powell, 3,184.

Meigs County Commissioner (Jan. 2 term) — Shannon H. Miller, 2,079; Randy Smith, 1,517.

Meigs County Commissioner (Jan. 3 term) — Gary A. Coleman, 1,197; Jimmy Will, 2,351.

Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney — James K. Stanley, 2,861.

Meigs County Clerk of Courts — Sammi Sisson Mugrage, 2,973.

Meigs County Sheriff — Mony Wood, 2,040.

Meigs County Recorder — Tony Carnahan, 294; Huey Eason, 1,457; Jimmy Stewart, 1,375; Adam Will, 517.

Meigs County Treasurer — B.J. Smith Kreseen, 1,275; Peggy Yost, 2,369.

Meigs County Engineer — Eugene Triplett, 2,976.

Meigs County Central Committee — Bedford: Gene Romine 177; Columbia: Marco R. Jeffers 121; Letart: David Fox 102; North Olive: Cheryl L. Gumpf 116; South Olive: William Osborne 104; Orange: Eugene Triplett 152; East Rutland: Wilma J. Davidson 111; Salem: Thomas Gannaway 124; Middleport 2nd: Sandy Iannarelli 53; Middleport 3rd: Marilyn Anderson 80; Pomeroy 1st: Judith Sisson 47; Pomeroy 3rd: Bill Spaun 37; Bradbury: Edward Durst 100; Laurel Cliff: Marjorie Fetty 95; Rocksprings: Norman Price 62; Scipio: Randy Butcher 178; Racine Village: Robert Beegle 90; Syracuse Village: Kay Hill 127; Minersville: Anna Norman 83; Racine: Brett Jones 155.

Local Issues

Local liquor option (Olive Twp.), Reed’s Country Store — Yes: 115; No: 50.

Local liquor option (Rutland Twp.), Langsville Gas and Grocery — Yes: 106; No: 75.

Editor’s Note: The official vote count for the 2020 Primary Election is scheduled for 1 p.m. on May 11. A possible 42 provisional ballots and approximately 410 absentee ballots which could come in the mail, if valid, would be counted at that time.