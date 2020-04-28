Unofficial election night results

POMEROY — Six weeks after the originally scheduled 2020 Primary Election, voting came to an end on Tuesday.

Results released on Tuesday night by the Meigs County Board of Elections are unofficial — as is always the case on election night — with some absentee ballots not yet received and provisional ballots still to be counted. Total possible ballots remaining to be counted are 42 provisional ballots (seven still out) and approximately 410 absentee ballots, which could still be returned via mail if postmarked by April 27.

Total ballots cast in the election (as of Tuesday night) were 4,609 (30.73 percent of the registered voters).

This includes two voters who were able to vote in person at the Board of Elections on Tuesday due to having a disability which was approved by the state legislature when resetting the election date/format.

In the Presidential Primary in 2016, a total of 6,975 ballots (47.44 percent of then registered voters) were cast in Meigs County.

The official vote count will take place on May 11 at 1 p.m. at the Meigs County Board of Elections. Any outstanding absentee ballots which are postmarked by April 27, as well as any valid provisional ballots will be counted at that time.

Unofficial results of the 2020 Primary Election

County-wide races (all Republican, top vote earner will move on to the General Election in November)

County Commissioner, Jan. 2 term — Shannon H. Miller 2,079 and Randy Smith 1,517;

County Commissioner, Jan. 3 term — Gary A. Coleman 1,197 and Jimmy Will 2,351;

County Recorder — Tony Carnahan 294, Huey Eason 1,457, Jimmy Stewart 1,375, and Adam Will 517;

County Treasurer — B.J. Smith Kreseen 1,275 and Peggy Yost 2,369;

Judge of Court of Common Pleas (Juvenile/Probate) — L. Scott Powell 3,184;

Prosecuting Attorney — James K. Stanley 2,861;

Clerk of Courts — Sammi Sisson Mugrage 2,973;

Sheriff — Mony Wood 2,040;

County Engineer — Eugene Triplett 2,976.

County Central Committee

Republican

Central Committee — Bedford: Gene Romine 177; Columbia: Marco R. Jeffers 121; Letart: David Fox 102; North Olive: Cheryl L. Gumpf 116; South Olive: William Osborne 104; Orange: Eugene Triplett 152; East Rutland: Wilma J. Davidson 111; Salem: Thomas Gannaway 124; Middleport 2nd: Sandy Iannarelli 53; Middleport 3rd: Marilyn Anderson 80; Pomeroy 1st: Judith Sisson 47; Pomeroy 3rd: Bill Spaun 37; Bradbury: Edward Durst 100; Laurel Cliff: Marjorie Fetty 95; Rocksprings: Norman Price 62; Scipio: Randy Butcher 178; Racine Village: Robert Beegle 90; Syracuse Village: Kay Hill 127; Minersville: Anna Norman 83; Racine: Brett Jones 155.

Democrat

Central Committee — Bedford: Sonia Jennings 42; West Chester: Paula Wood 30; Columia: Mary Canter 71; Lebanon: Lawrence Hayman 31; Orange: James Nally 34; Rutland Village: Samuel Bruce May 17; East Rutland: Karen Williams 23; Salem: Beverly Davis 30; Middleport 3rd: Evelyn Bauer 27; Middleport 4th: Olita Heighton 22; Pomeroy 2nd: Rebecca Triplett 25; Pomeroy 3rd: Linda Mayer 13; Bradbury: Vicki C. Martin 18; Scipio: Gregory Howard 55.

Local issues

Local liquor option, Reed’s Country Store — Yes: 115; No: 50.

Local liquor option, Langsville Gas and Grocery — Yes: 106; No: 75.

State/Regional races

Republican

President — Donald J. Trump 2,991 (delegates at large) 2,983 (6th district delegates);

Representative to Congress, 6th District — Bill Johnson 2,835 and Kenneth Morgan 512;

Justice of the Supreme Court, Jan. 1 term — Sharon L. Kennedy 2,670;

Justice of the Supreme Court, Jan. 2 term — Judi French 2,526;

4th District Court of Appeals — Peter B. Abele 2,640;

State Central Committee, man, 30th District — Jim Carnes 2,530;

State Central Committee, woman, 30th District — LeeAnn Johnson 2,542;

State Senator, 30th District — Frank Hoagland 2,640;

State Representative, 94th District — Jay Edwards 3,140.

Democrat

President — Michael Bennet 5, Joseph R. Biden Jr. 590, Michael R. Bloomberg 22, Cory Booker 5, Pete Buttigieg 10, Tulsi Gabbard 3, Amy Klobuchar 11, Deval Patrick 1, Bernie Sanders 149, Tom Steyer 3, and Elizabeth Warren 31;

Representative to Congress, 6th District — Shawna Roberts 712;

Justice of the Supreme Court, Jan. 1 term — John P. O’Donnell 682;

Justice of the Supreme Court, Jan. 2 term — Jennifer Brunner 704;

4th District Court of Appeals — none;

State Senator, 30th District — Michael Fletcher 683;

State Representative, 94th District — Katie O’Neill 659.

