Eastern prepares for virtual graduation

REEDSVILLE — With the current requirements against social gatherings, Eastern Local Schools is preparing for a virtual send off for the Class of 2020.

“Our graduation ceremony will be a virtual ceremony. We will begin the videotaping of our seniors beginning on Monday, May 4th, with the Top 10 of the Class of 2020 being videoed on this day. Seniors will be contacted to schedule their appointments throughout the remainder of that week,” stated Eastern Local Supt. Steve Ohlinger.

A limited number of immediate family members will be allowed to attend the taping with their graduate to watch them walk across the stage to receive their diploma.

The virtual ceremony will be streamed on May 17th, the original graduation date for the district. The exact details on where the streaming will take place has not yet been determined.

Regarding work students have been completing while at home the past several weeks, Ohlinger stated, “Even though the enrichment work that has been completed by our students will not equate into an actual grade, the assignments will be utilized for decisions being made for student promotion/placement/retention purposes.”

New enrichment activities will stop being sent out to students on May 8th, with the remainder of the time being utilized to finish up the activities that still need completed.

The district will continue to provide lunches to students through the last day of school, May 22nd. Lunches will be provided each day for pickup at Eastern Elementary. The district will continue to provide meals at the five designated pickup locations on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the remaining weeks of the school year.

Ohlinger stated that a schedule has been developed to allow students to bring in their completed packets, textbooks, chromebooks etc. as well as pick up any personal belongings that may have been left at school when schools were originally closed on March 16.

The schedule is as follows with the letters representing last names beginning with:

Monday, May 11: A & B

Tuesday, May 12: C & D

Wednesday, May 13: E, F & G

Thursday, May 14: H, I & J

Friday, May 15: K & L

Monday, May 18: M

Tuesday, May 19: N, O, P, Q & R

Wednesday, May 20: S

Thursday, May 21: T, U & V

Friday, May 22: W, X, Y & Z

Regarding a return to school in the fall, Ohlinger stated, “Conversations and meetings have already started pertaining to the 2020-21 school year and the different scenarios that could happen in the fall.”

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

