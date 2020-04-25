For the record: Meigs Sheriff’s Office

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office reports:

April 23: Sgt. Patterson obtained information on the location of a tractor reported stolen in Gallia County. Sgt. Patterson, Sgt. Jones, and Deputy Myers went to a residence on Molehan Road and located the tractor. The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office was notified, and Gallia County notified their victim who came to the scene and took possession of the tractor.

Deputy Barnhart went to Forked Run State Park on a report of a male subject allegedly asleep or passed out in a vehicle with a needle in plain view. The subject had left the area before Deputy Barnhart’s arrival.

Sgt. Jones responded to a residence on Hill Road about a reported property dispute. Sgt. Jones determined that it was a civil matter and escorted the female off the property.

Deputies were requested to assist Child Protective Service units in Rutland to check on the welfare of two juveniles. When units arrived, nobody would answer the door, deputies said. Sgt. Patterson saw one of the juveniles through a window, so out of concern for the safety of the juveniles, forced entry was made into the residence.

Once inside the residence, three adults were located with one having warrants from Fairfield County, Gallia County, and Meigs County. The children were taken into the custody by Meigs County CPS.

Deputies conducted a consent search of the residence and reportedly located several firearms, ammunition, a substance believed to be marijuana, and several items of alleged drug paraphernalia.

The male subject was taken into custody and is being held in Middleport Jail.