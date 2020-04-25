Cover contest underway for Meigs Fair Book

ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs County Senior Fair Board is currently conducted a contest to design the cover for the 2020 Fair Book.

“This year we thought it would be fun to get the youth involved in designing the cover for the fair book. The fair book is printed and distributed at several local businesses throughout the county and is also available online,” said Fair Board member Tara Roberts.

The contest is open to all youth that are active in one of the junior fair organizations, which include 4-H, FFA, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and Junior Grange.

Entries must be received by May 1 and can be submitted by mail or email. The would should be 8 1/2 by 11 inches in size and must be the creator’s original work. It may be completed electronically or hand drawn.

The design should use the 2020 Meigs County Fair theme, “American Flair at the Meigs County Fair.”

The winner of the book will receive a free 2020 Meigs County Fair shirt and their artwork will be featured on the cover. The winner will be selected by the Meigs County Senior Fair Board.

Entries should be submitted to tara.meigscountyfair@gmail.com or Meigs County Fair, Attn: Tara Roberts, 30769 Bashan Road, Racine, Ohio 45771. For questions or more information contact Tara Roberts at 740-416-5506.

