Honoring the Class of 2020: Meigs

In unity with schools across the state, the lights at the Meigs High School’s Farmers Bank Stadium, Holzer Field were shining bright Monday night in honor of the high school seniors. The lights were turned on starting at 8:20 p.m. (2020 military time) for 20 minutes and 20 seconds. “We are honored and proud of the hard work dedication, and accomplishments of the Class of 2020 over the past thirteen years,” said Meigs Local in announcing the event. While the stadium and field remained closed during the recognition, cars drove through the parking lot, honking horns and showing support for the Class of 2020.

