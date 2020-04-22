OSHP investigates head-on crash

CHESHIRE — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers of the Gallipolis Post are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday at 11:28 a.m. on Ohio 7 near milepost 34 in the Cheshire area which left two injured.

According to an OHSP news release, James Vining, 45, of Chauncey, was traveling south on Ohio 7 in a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer while Maria Meadows, 29, of Middleport, was traveling north in a 2015 Hyundai Accent. The Trailblazer traveled left of the center line and struck the Accent head-on which caused the car to travel off the right side of the roadway and strike a tree.

Vining suffered non-incapacitating injuries and Meadows suffered incapacitating injuries. Meadows was medically evacuated by air. The road was closed for roughly two hours.

The Gallia Sheriff’s Office, Gallia EMS and Middleport Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers investigate a crash along Ohio 7.