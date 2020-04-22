Elections deadline reminder for the upcoming Primary

POMEROY — The Meigs County Board of Elections has issued a reminder of the timeline for the Primary Election which concludes on April 28.

Absentee ballot requests forms must be received by noon on Saturday, April 25. Applications may be placed in the drop box at the Board of Elections, 113 East Memorial Drive, Pomeroy, until that time. The applications cannot be mailed out as of Wednesday, April 22 due to turnaround time with sending applications and ballots in the mail.

Completed absentee ballots must be postmarked by Monday, April 27.

On Tuesday, in-office voting for voters with a qualifying disability or voters that do not have an address to receive mail will take place at the Board of Elections.

Also on Tuesday, absentee ballots may be dropped off at the Board of Elections in the drop box before 7:30 p.m.

“Please be mindful of the time it takes to complete the mailing process by the USPS while adhering to these deadlines,” stated the Board of Elections staff.

Some of the frequently asked questions that the office has been receiving regarding completing the application include: What date, election type, and party should you use on the form. The date is March 17, 2020; Election type is Primary; and Party is either Republican or Democrat or in South Olive and West Rutland precincts voters may choose to vote issues only. There are no issues on the ballot in other precincts in the county.

Voters in the Primary will be selecting between candidates in local and state races for which candidate will appear on the November General Election ballot.

Candidates appearing on the Republican ballot in Meigs County for the Primary are as follows:

President (appears twice, first Delegates-at-Large and second District Delegates) — Donald J. Trump;

Representative to Congress, 6th District — Bill Johnson and Kenneth Morgan;

Justice of the Supreme Court, Jan. 1 term — Sharon L. Kennedy;

Justice of the Supreme Court, Jan. 2 term — Judi French;

4th District Court of Appeals — Peter B. Abele;

State Central Committee, man, 30th District — Jim Carnes;

State Central Committee, woman, 30th District — LeeAnn Johnson;

State Senator, 30th District — Frank Hoagland;

State Representative, 94th District — Jay Edwards;

Judge of Court of Common Pleas (Juvenile/Probate) — L. Scott Powell;

County Commissioner, Jan. 2 term — Shannon H. Miller and Randy Smith;

County Commissioner, Jan. 3 term — Gary A. Coleman and Jimmy Will;

Prosecuting Attorney — James K. Stanley;

Clerk of Courts — Sammi Sisson Mugrage;

Sheriff — Mony Wood;

County Recorder — Tony Carnahan, Huey Eason, Jimmy Stewart, and Adam Will;

County Treasurer — B.J. Smith Kreseen and Peggy Yost;

County Engineer — Eugene Triplett;

Coroner — none;

Central Committee — Bedford: Gene Romine; Columbia: Marco R. Jeffers; Letart: David Fox; North Olive: Cheryl L. Gumpf; South Olive: William Osborne; Orange: Eugene Triplett; East Rutland: Wilma J. Davidson; Salem: Thomas Gannaway; Middleport 2nd: Sandy Iannarelli; Middleport 3rd: Marilyn Anderson; Pomeroy 1st: Judith Sisson; Pomeroy 3rd: Bill Spaun; Bradbury: Edward Durst; Laurel Cliff: Marjorie Fetty; Rocksprings: Norman Price; Scipio: Randy Butcher; Racine Village: Robert Beegle; Syracuse Village: Kay Hill; Minersville: Anna Norma; Racine: Brett Jones.

Candidates appearing on the Democrat ballot in Meigs County for the Primary are as follows:

President — Michael Bennet, Joseph R. Biden Jr., Michael R. Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, and Elizabeth Warren (only Biden and Sanders remain in the race, with others having dropped out after filing);

Representative to Congress, 6th District — Shawna Roberts;

Justice of the Supreme Court, Jan. 1 term — John P. O’Donnell;

Justice of the Supreme Court, Jan. 2 term — Jennifer Brunner;

4th District Court of Appeals — none;

State Senator, 30th District — Michael Fletcher;

State Representative, 94th District — Katie O’Neill;

Central Committee — Bedford: Sonia Jennings; West Chester: Paula Wood; Columia: Mary Canter; Lebanon: Lawrence Hayman; Orange: James Nally; Rutland Village: Samuel Bruce May; East Rutland: Karen Williams; Salem: Beverly Davis; Middleport 3rd: Evelyn Bauer; Middleport 4th: Olita Heighton; Pomeroy 2nd: Rebecca Triplett; Pomeroy 3rd: Linda Mayer; Bradbury: Vicki C. Martin; Scipio: Gregory Howard.

There are no Democrat candidates for Judge of Common Pleas Court (Juvenile/Probate), County Commissioner Jan. 2 term, County Commissioner Jan. 3 term, Prosecuting Attorney; Clerk of Courts; Sheriff; County Recorder; County Treasurer; County Engineer or County Coroner.

Local liquor options will appear on the ballot for Reed’s Country Store (South Olive precinct) and Langsville Gas and Grocery (West Rutland precinct).

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.