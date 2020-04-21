Honoring the Class of 2020: Southern

In a show of unity and support, stadium lights across Ohio were illuminated on Monday night at 8:20 p.m. (2020 military time) for 20 minutes and 20 seconds to show support for the Class of 2020. At Southern High School, the stadium lights are Roger Lee Adams Memorial Field were turned on as fire trucks from the Racine and Syracuse Volunteer Fire Departments lead the way through the parking lot and around the stadium. Several vehicles honking their horns also took place as some of the members of the Class of 2020 watched from the parking lot or grass area around the field. Editor’s note: Photos from the events at Eastern and Meigs will appear in upcoming editions of The Daily Sentinel.

