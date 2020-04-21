Person arrested, drugs located during search

MEIGS COUNTY — Drugs and other items were reportedly seized during a search of a residence in the Pageville area on Monday night.

In a news release, Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood announced that a search warrant was obtained by the Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs after a joint investigation with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office. Task Force Agents were assisted by Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley in preparing the search warrant.

At approximately 11:15 p.m. on Monday, Sheriff Wood, task force agents, deputies of the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and the officers of the Middleport Police Department served the warrant at 41054 Township Road 1010, Albany, Ohio.

Wood stated as officers breached a door, they were met by a male subject pointing a firearm at the officers. The male was taken into custody after being ordered to drop the firearm and eight other subjects were detained until the search warrant was completed.

Task Force agents seized suspected methamphetamines, a firearm, and digital scales from the residence during the search of the premises.

Arrested was Adrian Wade Jr., age, 36, of 41054 Township Road 1010, Albany, Ohio, on Aggravated Menacing charges, a felony of the fifth degree, for pointing a loaded firearm at officers as the warrant was being served. Wood stated that once the investigation is completed task force agents will consult with Prosecuting Attorney Stanley for additional charges on Adrian Wade Jr. and several other subjects that were at the residence during the search warrant.

The Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs is a state task force under the jurisdiction the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission which is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the task force was formed in September 2013 and consists of the Meigs and Gallia County Sheriff’s Offices, the Gallipolis City Police Department, the Middleport Police Department and both the Meigs and Gallia County Prosecutor’s Offices.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/04/web1_936782_441862439239883_221003244_n-1.jpg