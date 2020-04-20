Child abuse and neglect awareness month recognized

POMEROY — The Meigs County Commissioners recognized Child Abuses and Neglect Prevention Month during last week’s regular meeting.

According to the resolution presented and unanimously approved, in 2019 the Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services, Children Services Division, handled 369 reports of child abuse and neglect.

Meigs County DJFS Director Chris Shank stated in an email to the commissioners that during the COVID-19 pandemic the “children services workers are on the front lines and they still respond to child abuse and neglect reports.”

Shank stated that from April 10-13, “two children were removed and placed in agency custody while another seven children were removed and placed with relatives. All were drug related cases.”

“I commend (Children Services Supervisor) Terri (Ingels) and her staff, as well as the other units, all continue to do great work through these trying times,” stated Shank.

In other business, the commissioners approved the establishment of new funds for Common Pleas Court and County Court. Common Pleas Court received $10,800 in grant funds for video and security equipment and County Court received $6,000 for video and security equipment. These were grants from the Ohio Supreme Court to help with access to justice during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Bills were paid in the amount of $398,431.53, with $16,141.32 from County General.

A total of $7,340.45 was appropriated into the sheriff’s office salary line for the DUP Grant third quarter payment for school resource officers.

At the request of Treasurer Peggy Yost, $17,010.67 was transfer to the auto, license and gas tax fund for interest earned in 2019.

A mortgage release related to the CHIP program was approved.

The first half of the manufactured home taxes were reported at $258,332.

The commissioners meet each Thursday at 11 a.m.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

