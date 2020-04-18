City Schools District delivered over 11,500 student meals

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis City Schools Superintendent Craig Wright, Thursday, updated families via social media once again saying that the school district has delivered 11,500 meals to students since first beginning its delivery services due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We’re at 11,500 meals that we’ve delivered so far and we’ve had an increase of 130 extra students just this week alone,” said Wright. “We anticipate well exceeding 15,000 meals after tomorrow (Friday).”

Wright thanked local grocers and businesses for their support in providing Easter candy and items to students and he thanked school staff helping run deliveries. School supplies were also delivered to students last week and board games are anticipated to be delivered to families for family engagement this coming week. Items are delivered on Friday.

Food pick up opportunities are also available at Gallia Academy Middle School for students on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Wright said that information would be provided to families regarding mental health. Of the information provided, Wright said there would be a 24-hour hotline listed that is staffed with counselors and other behavioral health professionals to support those in need.

The Gallipolis City Schools Board of Education also had a Facebook live meeting Wednesday night, said the superintendent.

“We had 280 followers which was pretty impressive,” said Wright. “I think that’s probably our most attended board meeting probably in our school history.”

The superintendent said the district would continue its digital meeting efforts and the next meeting would be held May 20 at 6:30 p.m.

“This is another communication tool we want to use with the general public to get information out there,” said the superintendent.

Wright said the district anticipates hearing from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine prior to May 1 for further direction regarding school activities and whether there will be any classes in May.

“We’re going to do everything we can to address prom and graduation and ensure that happens,” said Wright.

The superintendent noted that third, nine weeks grades will count for students and that students would have an opportunity to make up work from the week school was closed before the end of the third, nine weeks period.

Fourth grading period grades will not be counted but the superintendent encouraged educational participation still. The first, second and third grading periods will be averaged for a final grade. Digital education opportunities are being provided to students as teachers also reach out to their classrooms.

Grading concerns addressed