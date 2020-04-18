Meigs Farmers’ Market to open May 2

POMEROY — The 2020 season of the Meigs County Farmers’ Market will open on May 2.

The Meigs County Farmers’ Market takes place each Saturday from May 2 through Oct. 31 on the lower end of the Pomeroy Parking Lot. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday.

Market Manager Stephanie Rife explained that for the initial weeks vendors will be those who offer “essential items” given the current COVID-19 outbreak.

“We will have our farmers, honey, tea, food and soap for now. We will be posting weekly on our Facebook page so people can still support our artisans at a distance,” said Rife.

Rife said the market will be working with the health department and Mayor Don Anderson to “safely offer the produce to the community, where they can use their senior vouchers and WIC coupons but still keep everyone safe.”

For the time being, artisan vendors, as well as events such as live music, children’s activities and cooking demonstrations will be put on hold.

“We can not use the market for a gathering place like we normally do, it will be essential shopping at the moment. As soon as we are safe we will have a grand opening when all of our vendors and scheduled activities are allowed back,” explained a post to the Meigs County Farmers’ Market Facebook page.

During it’s first year in 2019, the market averaged 17 vendors per week with fresh produce, baked good and handmade items available each week. Cooking demonstrations also took place once a month, with live music also taking place throughout the summer.

In 2019, the market, which was open each Saturday from early June to the end of October, sold a total of 20,321 pounds of local produce, including peppers, onions, tomatoes, peaches, squash, pumpkins and much more.

For more on the Farmers’ Market visit the Meigs County Farmers’ Market on Facebook.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

