Officials seeking information on vandalism

MIDDLEPORT — Local law enforcement is seeking information about vandalism which took place in the Village of Middleport on Thursday night.

Middleport Police Chief Bruce Swift stated that the Middleport Police Department is investigating vandalism that occurred in the Powell Street area.

At approximately 10:06 p.m. on Thursday the police department received information that several mailboxes and a large concrete planter which were damaged or destroyed.

Anyone having information about suspicious people or vehicles seen in the area is asked to please contact the Middleport Police Department at 740-992-6424.

Several mailboxes and a concrete planter were among the items damaged or destroyed in Middleport on Thursday night. Courtesy of Mayor Fred Hoffman