Area small businesses invited to share insights with state task force

COLUMBUS — Southeast Ohio’s small businesses are being invited to share with a state task force how the economic effect of the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their businesses.

State Representatives Jay Edwards and Don Jones said it’s important that Southeast Ohio’s voice be heard as part of the Ohio 2020 Economic Recovery Task Force’s work to study ways the state can lay the foundation for economic renewal in the wake of the health crisis.

“Small businesses are really the backbone of Ohio’s economy, and that’s especially true in our part of Ohio,” said Edwards (R-Nelsonville).

Jones (R-Freeport), who is a retired teacher and small business owner, agreed.

“Almost every part of our region’s economy has been impacted by COVID-19,” Jones said. “There are a lot of families and small businesses facing economic uncertainty.”

The 24-member Ohio House task force is meeting regularly via teleconference. Its meetings are streamed on OhioChannel.org. The task force is also on Facebook and Twitter: @OHTaskForce2020.

Small businesses who wish to share their story and ideas can contact the task force at Ohio2020@ohiohouse.gov with the following information:

· Name and location of the business

· Number of employees

· Years in business

· Contact information for business owners (email, phone number)

· Brief description of the nature of the business

All submissions will be reviewed with the goal of inviting a diverse range of businesses from different industries and regions of the state to testify virtually before the task force. Businesses may also submit written feedback to the task force.

State Representative Don Jones is serving his first term in the Ohio House of Representatives. He represents the 95th District, which includes Carroll, Harrison and Noble counties, as well as portions of Washington and Belmont counties.

State Representative Jay Edwards is serving his second term in the Ohio House of Representatives. He represents the 94th District, which includes Athens, Meigs, Washington, and Vinton Counties.

For more information, contact Rep Jones’ office at (614) 644-8728 or Rep95@ohiohouse.gov, or Rep Edwards’ office at (614) 466-2158 or Rep94@ohiohouse.gov.

Information provided by the Ohio House of Representatives Majority Communication Department.