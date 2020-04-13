Point man charged following alleged shooting

MASON, W.VA. — A Point Pleasant man has been arrested and charged in an alleged shooting on Horton Street in Mason, W.Va., that reportedly occurred in the early morning hours on Monday.

Gabriel Jay Scott, 42, has been charged with felony malicious assault, with other charges pending, according to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney. He was transported to the Western Regional Jail, where he remained Monday afternoon on a $75,000 surety/cash bond.

The victim’s name is not being released, although McKinney said he is reportedly in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery.

Patrolman Austen Toler responded to the call at approximately 2 a.m., near the Mason Senior Citizen Center, McKinney said. Toler, McKinney and the Mason County Sheriff’s Department located Scott at the Valley Apartments on the corner of Second and Adams Street, after locating his vehicle in the area. That is where he was taken into custody.

Scott’s vehicle was impounded, and a search warrant will be obtained.

