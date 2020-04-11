GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The latest livestock report as submitted by United Producers, Inc., 357 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio, 740-446-9696.

Date of Sale: April 8

Total Headage: 327

Feeder Cattle (#1 Cattle)

Yearling Steers 600-700 pounds: $115.00 – $147.00; 700-800 pounds: $110.00 – $135.00; Yearling Heifers 600-700 pounds: $100.00 – $120.00; 700-800 pounds: $102.00 – $107.00; Steer Calves 300-400 pounds: $140.00 – $150.00; 400-500 pounds: $141.00 – $155.00; 500-600 pounds: $140.00 – $153.00; Heifer Calves 300-500 pounds: $110.00 – $135.00; 500-600 pounds: $110.00 – $130.00; Feeder Bulls 250-400 pounds: $135.00-$145.00; 400-600 pounds: $110.00-$143.00; 600-800 pounds: $100.00 – $125.00

Cows & Fat Cattle

Comm & Utility: $30.00 – $62.00; Canner/Cutter: $20.00 – $30.00; Cow/Calf Pair: $810.00; Bred Cows: $480.00- $790.00

Bulls

By Weight: $78.50-$90.00

Comments

#2 and #3 Feeder Cattle: $40.00 – $100.00